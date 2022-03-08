Bindura Man Offloads Baggage, Dies

By A Correspondent- A 78 year old Bindura man collapsed and died after offloading his baggage at a shop in Bindura yesterday.

Arumando Mujiiwa of house number 48 Home industry Bindura died after arriving with his load at Ndodahondo buildings bindura.

Mashonaland Central police spokespersons Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

Allegations are that the now deceased had been hired to carry baggage by Georgina Gwizo (40) and after offloading it he died on the spot.

A Covid-19 test was carried out on him and it came out negative. His body is being kept at Bindura hospital.

Police urged people to seek medical attention when ever they feel unwell.