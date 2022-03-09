ZimEye
Egypt: Miss Teen Zimbabwe 2022 Charlotte Msipa in Hudharga, representing Zimbabwe at the Top Model of the World pageant.The 19yr old sat for her A levels in 2021 and aspires to be a Fashion icon fusing the African culture with global trends. pic.twitter.com/RTxCC15O5r— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 9, 2022
