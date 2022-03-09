ZimEye
9 MARCH 2015 is when Itai Dzamara was abducted. It’s now 7 years since he was abducted and has never been seen or accounted for.We hold the state accountable and demand answers.Itai was killed for demanding freedom.Our thoughts are with the Dzamara family.We the Citizens! pic.twitter.com/Dgu4AlM203— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 9, 2022
