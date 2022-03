Watch: Special Message From CCC’s Madzibaba VeShanduko

Share

Tinashe Sambiri |In the footage below Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko encourages citizens to register to vote.

Karembera, who hails from Guruve is a permanent feature at President Nelson Chamisa’s rallies.

Madzibaba blames the Zanu PF regime regime for killing citizens softly.

Watch video below: