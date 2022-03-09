Woman Arrested For Calling Emmerson Mnangagwa A Killer

Tinashe Sambiri|A bold Shurugwi woman was last week arrested for challenging her husband’s suspension from work.

The teacher, Jefta Chida was suspended for protesting at poor living conditions.

Zanu PF also accuses Chida of campaigning for President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change.

“I’m in Shurugwi in the Games area kwandanzwa kuti a Geography teacher at Games school was suspended from work being accused of participating in the teachers’ strike .

The name of the teacher is Mr Jefter Chida.

Chida is also accused of holding CCC meetings at the school at night.

After the suspension, Mr Chida’s wife, Maria Mapfumo (48) confronted ZANU PF chairperson Bernard Dangi ndokumutaurira kuti imi vanhu vezanu naPresident wenyu muri mhondi munoda kutouraya murume wangu.Maria was arrested and spent a night in cells.

She was released after paying a fine of $3000 rtgs.Sithabile Zungula presided over the case last week,” a senior CCC member said on Tuesday.