Zanu PF Hooligans Violently Disrupt CCC Campaign Programme

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF supporters abducted Citizens’ Coalition For Change aspiring candidate for ward 26, Highfield West on Tuesday.

According to CCC spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, Max

Dutuma was forcibly taken by Zanu PF hooligans who also seized his vehicle.

Dutuma was attacked while conducting a door- to- door campaign programme in Highfield.

“MAX DUTUMA, CCC candidate for Ward 26 (Highfield West) Max Dutuma has been forcibly taken by Zanu PF youths.

His car has been hijacked by them.

He was in Gazaland at the time they took him against his will,” Advocate Mahere wrote on Facebook.

CCC official Happymore Chidziva said:

“Cllr Maxwell Dutuma has been severely attacked at Gazaland.

We will however not fold our hands until peace takes centre stage.”