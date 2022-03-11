Jesus, Author and Perfecter of Our Faith

Sabbath School Summary

By Elder Dr Masimba Mavaza

Jesus, Author and Perfecter of Our Faith.

Lesson 11

Memory Text:



“Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2, NKJV).

INTRODUCTION

Hebrews 11 and 12 are probably the most-loved chapters of the book. They describe the Christian life as a race in which we all participate and in which all who stay faithful will receive the reward. They also describe the drama of Redemption as a race in which people of faith from the past persevered, despite sufferings, but have not yet received the reward.

And that’s because the story ends with us, as well, not just them. We are the concluding act. The drama culminates with our entering and running the last part of the race, and with Jesus seated at the goal line at the right hand of God. He provides inspiration as well as the ultimate example of how the race is run. He is the ultimate Witness that the reward is true and that He is the Forerunner who opens the way for us (Heb. 6:19, 20; Heb. 10:19-23).

Hebrews 11 explains that faith is confidence in God’s promises, even if we cannot see their fulfillment yet. This lesson will explore what faith is and how it is obtained through the examples of the past and, especially and centrally, through the example of Jesus, “the founder and perfecter of our faith” (Heb. 12:2, ESV).

SABBATH: Hebrews 11 lists down the heroes of faith in Bible history & Hebrews 12 ends the argument by portraying Jesus as the best & supreme example of faith. The two chapters are probably the most-loved of the book. The Christian walk is depicted as a race which all who stay faithful receives a prize. Christ is our Forerunner in the race (Heb. 6:19, 20; 10:19-23). He’s the perfecter of our faith (Heb. 12:2).

SUNDAY: The bitter experience of God’s end-time people can be sweetened by endurance. Faith is what’s needed for one to endure. Believers need faith to get God’s blessings. When God answered Habakkuk’s prayer, the people needed faith to wait (Hab. 2:2-4, 1:12-17, 10:37). Christ lived by faith & we’re to copy Him (Heb. 10:5-10, 25, 38; 9:15-28). God’s promises are sure; doesn’t fail (2 Tim. 2:13).

MONDAY: Arguably, Abraham is the most important character in Hebrews 11. His story is moving & full of lessons. Isaac as his true heir was to be sacrificed on God’s request (Heb. 11:1-19). It seemed as though God was going back on His promise but He “resurrected” Isaac (Heb. 11:17, Gen. 21:12, 13, 22 & 12-21). Thus, Abraham had faith in God’s resurrection with no example in the OT (Rom. 4:17-20).

TUESDAY: Moses is one of the best known characters in the OT whose story inspires faith. Out of faith his parents hid him from birth against the king’s decree & by faith Moses was not afraid of the king’s anger (Heb. 11:20-28). Above all, slated to be the next Pharaoh, he chose God above royalty (vs. 24). Like Moses, the Jews in Paul’s time believed in the unseen & suffered for Christ’s sake (Heb. 10:32-35).

WEDNESDAY: How could that be that a heathen harlot, Rahab, is listed in the roster of faith along with Bible stars like Moses? Also, she’s the only other woman on the list. Tenth in the list, she climaxed the “by faith” theme in Hebrews 11 & replaces Joshua (Heb. 11:31, 32, Josh. 2:9-11). She also believed in the unseen & acted in faith. She hid the two spies in Jericho at the cost of her life (Heb. 11:35-38).

THURSDAY: Jesus is presented as the best model of faith applauded by all these listed heroes of faith. He makes faith possible. He’s the author & finisher of our faith (Heb. 12:1-3). First, He’s the only one who finished the race & reached the ultimate goal (Heb. 11:39, 40, Rev. 20:4). Second, His perfect life gives hope for us to run our race (Heb. 10:5-14). Also, He’s why we have faith (2 Tim. 2:13,Phil. 2:5-8).

FRIDAY: Our lives are Christ’s if we have faith in Him. Faith calls us to give our all to Christ & takes all Christ offers. Give your heart & will to Him & take His blessings & laws. Christ does not ask something too hard or high from us. Christ has accomplished the ultimate for us. His existence, character, & sure Word are evidence by which we can base our faith. Doubts may arise, but Christ has the answers.

——Ellen G. White, Steps to Christ, p. 70 & 105.

Keywords

OT- Old Testament

Isaac & Ishmael- Ishmael was the firstborn of Abraham, but God had told Abraham that it was all right for him to accept Sarah’s request and cast Ishmael and his mother out because God would take care of them, and because Abraham’s offspring would be named through Isaac.

The resurrection of Isaac- Isaac is a type of Christ. He was perceived as “good as dead” when being offered as a burnt offering. When God provided a lamb for the sacrifice, Isaac was thus brought back from the dead. In the same manner, God rose Jesus from the dead. Isaac’s life was spared but Jesus’ wasn’t. He was the Lamb of God on Mount Moriah.

Captions

SUNDAY- The Righteous Will Live by Faith

MONDAY- By Faith, Abraham . . .

TUESDAY- Moses: Believing in the Unseen

WEDNESDAY- By Faith, Rahab and the Rest . . .

THURSDAY- Jesus, the Author and Perfecter of Our Faith

Discussion Questions

📌 An early Christian scholar once wrote: “Credo ut intelligam,” Latin for “I believe in order that I may understand.” Hebrews 11:3 says that “by faith we understand” (NKJV). What is the relationship between faith and understanding? Why does faith often come before understanding? That is, why must we sometimes reach out in faith in what, at least at first, we don’t understand, and then afterward more understanding will come?

📌 The Greek word pistis means both “faith” and “faithfulness.” Why are both meanings important in seeking to understand what living “by faith” means? How did the people in Hebrews 11 show, by their faithfulness, the reality of their faith? How can we do the same?

📌 Though we understand that faith is a gift of God (Rom. 12:3), what role do we play, if any, in receiving and maintaining that gift?

