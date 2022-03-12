ZimEye
This is the Kambuzuma CCC member attacked by Zanu pf thugs on Sat. "The local Zanu PF Candidate (Oscar Nyamujokora) hired thugs from Ward 36, Kambuzuma so called Joshua Housing Cooperatives into ward 14," a source tells ZimEye. pic.twitter.com/7pzs4ScG1O— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 12, 2022
