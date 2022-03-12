Exposed: City Council Boss Corruptly Distributing Land Via Own Ben 10

Dear Editor- A serious scandal is rocking the city of Harare.

A lady by the name Rita Chipo Barbara Mugocha(45) is fraudulently parcelling out land to her young boyfriend she stays with…

What is happening is the boyfriend Kudzai Elton Mawondo (33) looks for people who want land

and sends them to her.

They then overcharge, remove the extra mark up and share it between themselves.

Then they then surrender the actual figure to the city council after subtracting their loot.

This means the two are benefiting twice and acting as if they are not aligned.

The lady works in the department of town planning and at times she presents herself off as a town planner yet she is not.

There are audios of conversations between Mawondo and Mugocha.

There are so many anomalies in the manner she gave her Ben 10 land alongside his Boss Kuziva Mamvura, a businessman in the transport industry where they specialize in carrying pitsand and river sand just to mention a few.

Since she personally works at council in the department of town planning- was a tender flighted for the said land since it’s for commercial purposes?

If they intend to make it a residential stand- were they put on the waiting list?Was due process done or the deal was sexually transmitted?

One wonders if the rot is now from the top to bottom.As evidenced In one phonecall she, Miss Barbara Mugocha mentions the Director ? Which Director in council is this & how deep does the rot go? Even after a complaint tabled before them will they truly investigate and expose this or they are now covering up for one of their own?

Compiled by concerned citizens