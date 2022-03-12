Maid “Rapes” Employer’s Son (13), Offers Him US$2

By A Correspondent- A 24 year old domestic worker from Chitungwiza has been arrested on allegations of sexually abusing her employer’s 13-year-old son.

It is alleged that the accused offered the minor two United States dollars to persuade him to be intimate with her. The minor turned down the offer and the accused allegedly forced herself on him.

The minor revealed the matter to his mother who made a police report leading to the suspect’s arrest. Harare provincial police spokesperson,

Chief Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident. ‘

’We are investigating a case of aggravated indecent assault that happened in Chitungwiza and the suspect is now in police custody,” said Chief Inspector Mwanza.

According to police, the suspect was sleeping in the same room with the victim and offered to pay the suspect a US$2 bribe so they could become intimate but the boy turned down the offer.

“She offered him US$2-00 in cash for him to have sexual intercourse with her but he turned down the offer. T

he accused then forcibly removed the victim pant, and sexually abused the minor,” Chief Inspector Mwanza said. Chief Inspector Mwanza said guardians should always keep an eye on their children and not expose them to situations where they can be abused.

