#BREAKING- Missing Former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba Found

By A Correspondent- Former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba has been found after reports that unknown men allegedly stormed into his house before seizing and driving off with him Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere tweeted that: #ALERT former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba has gone missing. Unknown men stormed his home in Glen Norah C at around 14.30 hrs. They used three unregistered white Isuzu vehicles. His whereabouts are unknown.

However, on Monday CCC said:

“We are advised that Herbert Gomba has been found and is in the custody of his family. We are advised he is safe.”

Gomba is contesting for a municipal ward in Glen Norah.after he was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MC-T for siding with Chamisa in 2020