18 Border Control Security Officers Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- Eighteen border control security officers, who were part of a joint operation code-named No to Cross-border Crime, on Monday appeared at the Beitbridge Magistrates Court facing abuse of office charges after they allegedly accepted a R2 000 bribe from a bus crew driving through the border town.

They were represented by Muchihwande Sithole of Sithole, Chauke and Associates.

Allegations are that on March 12, the 18 drawn from various government departments across the country were deployed to Chicago roadblock near the border town.

They allegedly accepted the bribe not knowing that a trap had been

set.

The Police Anti-Corruption Unit agents aboard a Sable Bus arrested the officers after they received the alleged bribe.

In court, their lawyer argued that the arresting police officers failed to film the alleged acceptance of the bribe.

But prosecutor Tinayeishe Matenga said the suspects had knowledge of the law yet they acted in common purpose to commit the offence.

Gwazemba will make a ruling on the matter today.