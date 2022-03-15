Prison Break Escapee Re-arrested

By A Correspondent- A MT Darwin man (40), who executed a prison break at Harare Central Prison last year with the help of a prison officer has been re-arrested and arraigned before the court facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Richard Sasumba pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday.

The State opposed bail, saying there was overwhelming evidence against the accused. He was remanded in custody to March 28 for trial date.

Allegations are that Sasumba was convicted for armed robbery at the Bindura Magistrate Court and was committed to Harare Central Prison to serve his sentence.

However, while serving his sentence, Sasumba escaped with the assistance of a prison guard on October 7, 2021.

Court papers state that a manhunt was conducted, but Sasumba could not be found.

On March 9, prison officials got wind that Sasumba was in Epworth.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services officials managed to locate him at a house in Epworth and re-arrested him.

Zvikomborero Mupasa represented the State.-statemedia