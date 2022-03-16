Belgian Club Targets DeMbare Youngster

Dynamos winger Bill Antonio has reportedly been invited for trials at Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen.

The 19-year-old has been in top form at the Glamour Boys and delivered a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday when his side beat Tenax 3-1.

This is not the first time, the youngster has been invited to Belgium.

He was supposed to go there for trials last year, but the arrangement was canceled to allow him to play more games.

According to The Herald, Antonio is now set to undergo trials at the Antwerp-based club, who have strong ties with Dynamos.

Pat Jefferson, who is understood to be handling the youngster’s affairs told the publication: “Bill was (actually) supposed to have gone (to Belgium) in 2019, then last year.

“(But) we decided to let him have more games (and game-time) and then look at it later (now).”

A visa application, signed by Head of Sports Administration at KV Mechelen, Simas Calcoen, has already been submitted to the Belgian Embassy in Harare.

The trial stint is expected to run from 1 April until the 30th of the month.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

