PIC: Chamisa Visits Gogo Chihera

Share

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa today visited his staunch supporter Gogo Chihera at her Glen View house and delivered a present.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said;

“Today I visited Gogo Chihera at her house in Glen view. We delivered a yellow present to her. Oh she was so excited! Citizens at the centre!”