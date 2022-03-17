ED Flies Out Again

Share

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Zambia barely two days after flying back from the United Arab Emirates where he was attending the DubaiExpo2020.

Mnangagwa has gone to attend the funeral of the later former Zambian President Rupiah Banda.

Posting on Twitter, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said Mnangagwa left for Zambia this morning.

“HE @edmnangagwa has left for Zambia to attend the funeral of the the late Rupiah Bwezani Banda. President Banda is remembered for his unflinching call for removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. He was born in Gwanda in 1937 in the then Southern Rhodesia,” said Mangwana.