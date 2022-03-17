July Moyo In US$90 Million Harare Water Corruption

By- Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, has been implicated in an over US$9 million corruption scam.

Moyo has been implicated in the corrupt awarding of the lucrative deal to his alleged crony, businessman Paul Kruger, to supply water pumps to the City of Harare.

The multi-million-dollar contract was awarded to Petricho Irrigation, which was represented by Paul Kruger in Zimbabwe, allegedly without going to tender.

Treasury released the funds for the deal at the height of Harare’s crippling water crisis in October 2020 after Moyo presented a paper in cabinet asking the government to intervene.

This resulted in a cabinet resolution instructing Treasury to urgently release US$9.3 million to procure critical equipment for repairing the Morton Jaffray Water Works plant, which had been shut down.

Mliswa argues that Moyo and Kruger need to be subjected to a forensic probe to establish the correctness of the information presented to the cabinet, the pricing of the pumps, as well as the latter’s professional competencies regarding the scope of works. Mliswa said in a letter to ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo, dated March 15, 2022:

Over the past few months, it has come to my attention that the Minister of Local Government was involved in a massive corruption scandal involving the purchase of pumps at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant.

Sometime in 2019, the minister hatched a plan to fleece public funds through a proxy company called Agrico. Minister Moyo personally appointed one Paul Kruger as a consultant on water, ostensibly to solve Harare’s perennial water shortages and Paul Kruger went on to recommend that the water shortages in Harare could be easily solved by buying new water pumps.

However, Paul Kruger’s company only handed over the site last week (over 2 years since the money was released to his company).