President Chamisa Delivers Yellow Present To Gogo Chihera

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday visited veteran of the people’s struggle Gogo Chihera.

President Chamisa surprised Gogo Chamisa with a “yellow present.”

Today ( Wednesday) I visited Gogo Chihera at her house in Glen View.

We delivered a yellow present to her. Oh she was so excited! Citizens at the centre,” said President Chamisa in a statement.

“It was a very cheerful and jovial moment with one of our senior citizens Gogo Chihera today in Glenview.

It was nothing much but just an ordinary visit and a suprise gift of couches to one of our strongest supporters, an elderly member of the cause of change.

May the Almighty God keep blessing her and many others like her,” CCC said yesterday.

President Chamisa with Gogo Chihera