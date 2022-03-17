Tongai Matutu Tears Into “Brainless” Opposition Parties

By A Correspondent- Former Masvingo Urban MP, Tongai Matutu, who defected to ZANU PF said he was the “best brains” during his time in opposition.

Matutu left the then MDC Alliance that was led by Nelson Chamisa after he was disqualified from contesting the provincial chairmanship post ahead of the 2019 Gweru Congress.

Matutu is among several former MDC officials who are being used by the ruling ZANU PF party to de-campaign their erstwhile colleagues ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

During a recent ZANU PF campaign rally at Pangolin shopping centre, Matutu was asked to address supporters by the provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa. Said Matutu:

There is nothing there, I have been there you know it and I am one of the few who had brains and now that we are no longer there, who else is there?

There are two types of votes, spoiled and counted votes, spoiled are those where you fail to put an X where it is required or voting for two or more candidates and also voting for the opposition is now spoiling a vote.

So I want to urge you to vote for Zanu PF to avoid spoiling your votes.

ZANU PF secretary for security and senator for Gutu District Lovemore Matuke said Matutu will be invaluable for the ruling party in its quest to win all wards previously held by the opposition. He said:

We are going to win the by-election here in Masvingo urban. We have Comrade Matutu here whom we are travelling with.

He knows the valves to open so that things work in our favour.