President Chamisa Condemns Arrest, Torture Of Madzibaba VeShanduko

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has condemned the arrest and torture of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporter Godfrey Karembera.

Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, was assaulted by ZRP cops in Harare on Thursday.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“State sanctioned violence against unarmed & peace loving citizens is criminal, sadistic,illegal and must be condemned not condoned.The perpetrators must be punished for this barbarism.This is what earns us a banana republic tag and tarnishes the image of our great country.”

However, President Chamisa says he is satisfied with the effective of door-to-door campaign programmes.

“Impressive

@CCC

door to door campaigns in communities. I’m inspired by these Citizens Change Champions volunteers. We’re #1.”

Madzibaba VeShanduko