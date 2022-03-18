Zanu PF In Desperate Attempt To Block President Chamisa Masvingo Rally

President Chamisa to address bumper crowd in Masvingo urban, Rujeko grounds on Sunday

As Zanu PF book “all venues” in Masvingo to stop President Chamisa’s rallies

As Masvingo Police bans President Chamisa’s rally in Masvingo saying “Zanu PF booked two venues for their rallies in Masvingo same day”

18th March 2022

Wezhira Munya

President Chamisa’s popularity and charisma have send shock waves in the Zanu PF camp in Masvingo. As a result, Zanu PF has engaged police to ban President Chamisa’s rallies for the record of 7 times within three weeks.

Today, Police in Masvingo has again banned CCC Masvingo rally to be held tomorrow at Rujeko grounds.

The Officer Commanding Masvingo Central District Simangaliso Dube wrote a letter to Masvingo urban CCC chairperson saying, “….Masvingo Central is hosting two Zanu PF rallies in Mucheke Stadium and Mamutse stadium at the same day 20th March 2022. Therefore, “hosting a third rally on the same date would not be feasible… as Police will be providing safety and security to two Zanu PF rallies…”

(see attached police letter banning CCC rally in Masvingo)

Interestingly few weeks ago, police and Municipality of Masvingo banned CCC Masvingo urban to use Mamutse ground and Mucheke stadium B citing that there were no toiIets. However, CCC were prepared to hire mobile toilets.

The main question is why allowing Zanu PF to hold two rallies on the same day?

Also, why banning CCC rally that is being held in Rujeko far away from Mucheke stadium and Mamutse ground.

Speaking to ZimLive online news, Citizens Coalition for Change deputy spokesperson Ostallos said, Masvingo CCC rally is going to be held in Rujeko Masvingo urban on Sunday 20th March 2022 as planned.

(see CCC deputy spokesperson interview on ZimLive declaring CCC rally in Masvingo will be held as planned)

President Chamisa is the main speaker. Thousands of CCC supporters will congregate to hear President Chamisa’s address.

Zimbabwe Republic Police in Masvingo has been arresting CCC supporters when campaigning. Around 33 CCC members were arrested twice and their cars confiscated by police as they were holding car rallies. Contrary, Zanu PF members and MDC T members in Masvingo urban are holding their campaigns freely without any police intimidation and ban.

Yesterday, Mwenezi East Sarahuru and Rutenga rallies were disturbed by Zanu PF and police took no action. In Mwenezi East, VP Kore castigated Zanu PF and police who are intimidating CCC supporters.

Is CCC a banned political party in Zimbabwe?