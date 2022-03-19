‘Legislators Are Suffering’

Share

Norton legislator has let the cat out of the bag on the situation with regards to legislators whom he said are suffering due to the current economic situation in the country.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said parliament is now being compromised by the economic situation prevailing in the country.

“The situation is bad in the country. Vanhu varikutambura weduwe. Even MPs are suffering. Their allowances are very low and with a compromised Parliament don’t expect results. Some of us are grateful for the Land Reform and how it benefitted us as tobacco farmers,” said Mliswa.

Zimbabwe is currently facing one of its worst economic situation with prices of basic commodities rising everyday while civil servants, the bedrock of any economy are earning peanuts.

This will likely be worsened by the impending drought being reported across the country which according to World Food Programme will result in five million people being food insecure.