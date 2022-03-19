Mliswa Presses For Mnangagwa Ally’s Arrest

By- Outspoken, independent Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, has approached the Netherlands embassy asking for details of the Harare water pumps which they are supposed to have replaced.

This comes as Local Government Minister, July Moyo, drew US$10 million from Government for the same pumps.

Mliswa, an independent MP, says the Minister abused public funds. See the documents attached below.

Mliswa, a former Zanu PF legislator, also wrote to ZACC alleging that Moyo billed the Government of Zimbabwe around US$10 million, yet the said pumps cost only US$2 million.

He wants ZACC to conduct investigations on the matter.

He says Moyo gave the deal to Kruger who has a conflict of interest because he was also hired as a consultant by July Moyo.