ZimEye
Do ZANU PF functionaries understand some their actions create awkward scenarios for their leaders at international forums? The country is pushing for re-engagement and we have scenes where @MadzibabaV is beaten and Mboneni Ncube is killed at an opposition rally.— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) March 19, 2022
Do ZANU PF functionaries understand some their actions create awkward scenarios for their leaders at international forums? The country is pushing for re-engagement and we have scenes where @MadzibabaV is beaten and Mboneni Ncube is killed at an opposition rally.
We may go for expos in Dubai, pay PR firms but no serious investors want to invest in a country with no respect for human& property rights. These are fundamentals which any serious country will protect. Let that be known and remembered.
— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) March 19, 2022
We may go for expos in Dubai, pay PR firms but no serious investors want to invest in a country with no respect for human& property rights. These are fundamentals which any serious country will protect. Let that be known and remembered.