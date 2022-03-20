DeMbare Fine Run Continues

Dynamos registered their third successive league victory after beating ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys won the encounter 2-0, thanks to goals from Emmanuel Paga and Bill Antonio in either half.

The home team set an early pace and opened the scoring as early as in the 6th minute. Paga netted the goal from the spot following a handball inside the box.

Kariba tried to launch a quick response in the following moments but were not sharp to penetrate Dembare’s back line.

The momentum soon slowed down from both ends with meaningful attacks becoming scarce.

The cargey affair continued into the second half but it was the visitors who were now controlling the possession.

Antonio, who had been alive for the majority of the game, sealed the victory for Dynamos in the added time following a quick counter attack.

The result kept the Glamour Boys within the leading pack in third position.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum beat FC Platinum 1-0 through the solitary goal of Macdonald Makuwe in the second half.

Chicken Inn came from behind and beat Black Rhinos 2-1 while Yadah and Bulawayo City played to a goalless draw.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe