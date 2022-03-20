Truck Driver Succumbs To High Blood Pressure While Driving

CHIREDZI–A Lyonais Investments Truck driver has died after he succumbed to high blood pressure while driving back to Zimbabwe from Namibia.

Toindepi Chimuti’s (55) truck then hit a tree on the roadside after he died.

The accident happened on Wednesday at round 8pm in the Kongola area in Namibia.

Lyonais Director, Lawrence Mahakwa confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said Chimuti succumbed to Cardiac arrest while coming back from making a delivery.

“Yes, it’s true, he had high blood pressure whilst he was driving from Namibia and he had an accident,” said Mahakwa.

Chimuti joined Lyonais Investments in 2015.

Lyonais General Manager Tapiwa Chirairo described Chimuti as a humble person who was easy to work with.

“Chimuti will be remembered for being a humble person who was easy to work with . On the fateful day he had gone to Namibia to deliver Tongaat Hulett sugar and he was driving back when he was involved in an accident,” said Chirairo.

Mourners are currently gathered at House number 19896, Rujeko C in Masvingo and burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

