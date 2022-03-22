Indomitable Lions Goalkeeper In Nasty Crash

Cameroon national team goalkeeper Andre Onana was on Tuesday involved in a nasty car accident on his way from the country’s capital Yaounde, to Douala, to join his teammates ahead of the World Cup final round qualifier against Algeria.

The 25-year Ajax Amsterdam man is part of the final squad named by freshly-recruited head coach Rigobert Song for the decisive clash.

Reports from Cameroon suggest that Onana was involved in a three vehicle crash around 7:45am.

He was however unhurt and fit to play in the crucial double header, which will decide who between the two giants, will book a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

His brother, the one who was driving the car, sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Indomitable Lions host the Desert Foxes in Yaounde on Friday, before clashing with them in Algiers next Tuesday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

