Why Is ZEC Concealing Voters Roll?

Tinashe Sambiri | CCC Secretary General, Chalton Hwende, was Tuesday morning bundled into a car following his meeting at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices where he had travelled to request audience over the voters roll and COVID regulations.

The development comes as Zimbabwe readies for the upcoming by-elections which President Constantino Chiwenga has said will put an end to a multi-party legislature.

Numerous irregularities were flagged in the days running up to today and these include duplicate entries in the database tables.

ZEC has announced that the voters roll should not be availed to the public, citing data protection concern as a reason.

Last week, the Commission announced that the voters roll will no longer be supplied outside permission from ZEC’s CEO.

“The regime is in panic mode, the voters roll should be availed to the public,” a CCC official said on Tuesday.

