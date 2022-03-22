ZANU PF Will Rule Even “After Losing,” Leader Announces On Video

Spread the love

I want to tell you that ZANU PF rules even after losing, says ZANU PF meeting leader – DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?

Speaking at a party meeting, he says: I want to stress it that there is nothing as good as loving your party ZANU PF.

Chamisa has nothing he can do in this country, and all his smaller opposition parties that are without number, nda,nde,ndei,ndo,ndu, they only get that far, while ZANU PF continues ruling.

I want to tell you that ZANU PF rules even after losing. Pamberi neZANU PF, Pasi nemhandu. I said ZANU PF going to elections is just a choice of our own, ZANU PF no matter winning or losing, continues to rule, because this party lost a lot of lives, others who are still in the mountains.

The tears if you hear…we are suffering right now because of troubles brught upon us by those people wearing yellow over there.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...