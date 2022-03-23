2 Days To Go: Prayer And Fasting Today As Proclaimed By President Chamisa

Urgent call for more CCC Election Agents in Mwenezi East: at least 100 election agents are needed

As CCC Mwenezi East ready to defend votes and CCC in Mwenezi for the first has at least one election agent per polling station at 65 polling stations

23 March 2022

Wezhira Munya

Today, it’s a prayer and fasting day as declared by President Nelson Chamisa at Masvingo provincial star rally in Rujeko A open grounds last week Sunday. Addressing at bumper crowd of around 58 000 CCC supporters President Chamisa a pastor and God-fearing , requested all CCC supporters to humble themselves in prayer and fasting seeking God’s divine intervention in the affairs of Zimbabwe. Such as peaceful by elections.

Majority CCC members in Mwenezi East fear Zanu PF members who always intimidate them. As a result, many CCC members in Mwenezi East do not want to be election agents. In the past elections, Mwenezi East opposition members were subjected to different forms of intimidation such as being beaten. This fear, has helped Zanu PF to rig elections.

Yesterday, Mwenezi East leadership unveils a list of election agents to protect votes at 65 polling stations. For the first time in the history of Mwenezi East, the opposition has managed to put at least one election agent per polling station. The election agents took heed to the advice of VP Kore, who two weeks ago addressing Rutenga rally, encouraged CCC Mwenezi East members not to be afraid but defend their votes .

In 2018 and other years opposition parties such as MDC Alliance failed to field election agents at many polling stations.

In 2022 , CCC Mwenezi East leadership has successfully mobilized around 120 election agents to protect votes at 65 polling stations. For this Mwenezi East leadership must be celebrated.

However, at 40 polling stations , CCC Mwenezi East has deployed one election agent. This is problematic in the following scenarios:.

If the election agent goes to toilet, Zanu PF can stuff the ballots. If the election agents wants to eat he / she is not allowed to eat inside the polling station. If he / she goes to outside to eat, Zanu PF can stuff more votes Zanu PF and state security agents may intimidate the CCC election agent he / she may run away and Zanu PF will stuff ballot papers. On counting , CCC only election agent may be cheated by many Zanu PF election agents collaborating with ZEC officials. There are many scenarios that may lead one election agent to leave ballot papers at the mercy of Zanu PF.

Interestingly, Zanu PF has put all three election agents at all 65 polling stations in Mwenezi East.

On the other hand, Free Zimbabwe Congress party that is also contesting in Mwenezi East has no polling agents.

MDC Alliance under Mwonzora failed to field candidate in Mwenezi East.

It’s only Zanu PF and CCC in Mwenezi East that has field election agents.

Therefore Zanu PF will benefit more if CCC fails to field candidates. In previous elections Zanu PF was winning with big margins because there were no opposition agents. This time under President Chamisa CCC Mwenezi East leaders has tried to correct the anomaly.

To add more election agents the following should be done:

Masvingo CCC provincial youth leadership should urgently sent fearless youth from wards and constituencies that have no by elections such as Masvingo urban wards 1, 2, 6,8, 9 and 10. Masvingo provincial youth chair and his troops must come into action. Masvingo CCC provincial leaders main wing , women assembly and national leaders such as National chairlady Mai Mugidho, national members Ms Matara, and Mwenezi East mobilizing team comprising Mr Sitemere among others should go to Mwenezi East to provide leadership. CCC fearless members from other constituencies outside Masvingo may come and be election agents in Mwenezi East. There is need of 10 cars to move around among 65 polling stations on 26th March 2022 until election results are announced. There is need to provide packed breakfast, lunch and supper to Mwenezi East election agents. So that, they don’t go to cook or buy food. Zanu PF may rig elections.

Failure to defend the votes will give Zanu PF an opportunity to rig elections.

On the other hand, Masvingo urban, Bikita, Chivi South and Chivi North have managed to field 3 election agents per polling station and this is highly commendable.

The writer is still to verify if Chiredzi North has managed to field polling agents. There is council by election in Chiredzi North.

Those who want to be election agents in Mwenezi East, kindly contact: Masvingo provincial administrator Mr Mandi Matutu, Mwenezi East member of Parliament Mr Mandizvidza and Mr Mapepa CCC Mwenezi East chief election agent.

