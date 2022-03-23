Full Text: Police Arrest Serial Rapist

ARREST OF PROSPER BUHLE FOR 17 COUNTS OF RAPE CASES.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Prosper Buhle (29), in connection with a spate of rape and robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo and surrounding areas during the period extending from December 2018 to March 2022.

The suspect would approach the victims and masquerade as a bonafide messenger who had been sent to deliver some goods by relatives of the victims before asking the victims to accompany him. The suspect would use foot-paths passing through bushes where he would rape the victims and thereafter steal their cellphones, money and any other valuables possessed by the complainants.

The suspect was finally arrested on 17th March 2022 in Luveve, Bulawayo after Police received a tip from the public. An identification parade was conducted and the suspect was positively identified by 17 complainants. Police are urging the public to avoid being duped and tricked by strangers who approach them without prior communication from their relatives on the pretext that they may have parcels for collection through third parties.

