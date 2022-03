President Chamisa Scoffs At “Rented” Zanu PF Crowds

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has scoffed at political parties that bus people who dwell in rural areas only to address them at their urban rallies.

He said:

“I don’t understand some political parties and politicians.. how do you bus or ZUPCO people from rural areas including as far as Rusape, Murehwa and even Gokwe to attend and address them in St Marys, Chitungwiza??

