Suicide Alert: Harare Man Throws Himself Onto A Moving City Truck

In a suspected case of suicide, a Harare man died on the spot after throwing himself self onto a moving heavy Harare City Council truck along Charter Road this morning.

A witness said the unidentified man had suicidal tendencies before the mishap.

“Several vehicles tried to avoid him as he was sleeping on the middle of the road.

“Unfortunately, when a council Nissan UDSO came, he just threw himself in the middle of the truck and his head was crushed,” said a vendor, Mrs Annastancia Mandevere.

A police source who declined to be named for professional reasons confirmed the death of the man.

-State Media

