Voting Zanu PF Is Ruining Zimbabwe, Says Mavhaire

Former Zanu-PF stalwart Dzikamai Mavhaire, who has joined Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has warned that voting for Zanu-PF in the weekend by-elections and next year’s harmonised polls was tantamount to ruining the nation.

Mavhaire, former Energy minister and once long-serving Masvingo governor, said the ruling Zanu-PF party was past its “sale by date” and should not be allowed to remain in power.

He said this while addressing a CCC star rally at Rujeko Grounds in Masvingo on Sunday.

“I once said some years back that Zanu-PF does not have title deeds to rule. The war of liberation was not fought to create life presidents who die in power. I once warned my brother (the late former President Robert Mugabe) and he said I was a loud mouth, but he ended up crying after he was removed from power,” he said.

Mavhaire was fired from the ruling party in the 1990s after he moved a motion in Parliament calling for the removal of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

He was re-admitted to the party after the 2013 elections, but was dismissed in June 2015 on corruption allegations when he was Energy minister.

Mugabe also accused him of hobnobbing with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

Mavhaire said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had no leadership qualities to resuscitate the country’s economy.

“How many people here are my age group, yet, you allow someone like me to rule? Where will I take you? Are you not ashamed that you are old? I can no longer deliver as I am nearing my grave. If you follow me I will take you to my grave. Who do you think is older — Mnangagwa or I? He is older than me yet he still wants to rule you. So if I am a grave, what is ED?”

Mnangagwa will turn 80 next year.

-Newsday

