Magistrate In No Show For CCC Activists’ Court Case

By A Correspondent- CCC activist Joana Mamombe has revealed that the magistrate handling her case is yet to come at court despite the court sitting being set for 1415hrs.

Said Mamombe:

“Court was set for 1415hrs…We have been here since 2pm & Magistrate Faith Mushure is not here.”

