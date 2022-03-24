ZimEye
WATCH- Aspiring #ZanuPF MP for #Epworth Zalerah Makari has mobilised citizens and is set to distribute free maize meal to locals. The distribution is being done an estimated 3km from Olympic Grounds where the #CCC is scheduled to hold its rally. pic.twitter.com/wH9rJPPSUS— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 24, 2022
