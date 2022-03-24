ZEC Bars CCC Agents From Attending Training Workshop

Tinashe Sambiri| A Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) officer on Thursday barred Citizens’ Coalition For Change polling agents from attending a training programme in Mwenezi.

The ZEC officer, one Mrs A Moyo, turned away CCC polling agents without giving a satisfactory explanation.

ZEC has been criticized by political observers for fighting in Zanu PF’s corner.

“In Mwenezi at Negari Primary School, a ZEC Presiding Officer, Mrs. A. Moyo, turned away CCC polling agents from a training session and only allowed ZANU-PF polling agents into the training venue,” Team Pachedu said in brief statement.

