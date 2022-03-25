Zanu PF Persuades Mugabe Family To Endorse Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF is persuading the former President Robert Mugabe’s family to endorse Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is now the leader of Zanu PF, a position he grabbed after toppling Mugabe through a military coup in 2017.

Posting on his Facebook page this week, Christopher Mutsvangwa, the Zanu PF spokesperson, said the Mugabe family had endorsed President Emerson Mnangagwa.

“Effusive joy and total gratitude as comrades Bona and Robert Mugabe express that abiding FAMILY loyalty to ZANU-PF, the Party of the Enduring Zimbabwe Revolution,” posted Mutsvangwa.

Mnangagwa toppled the late Zimbabwe founding leader through a military coup in November 2017.

Mugabe died a bitter man in 2019 after telling his family that he be buried at his Zvimba rural home.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...