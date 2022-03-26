BREAKING: Mwonzora Shuts Self Out from Media As MDC A Fails To Win A Single Tent

UPDATES SO FAR.

MDC usurper Douglas Mwonzora on Saturday night blacked himself out of the media as his newly formed party fell flat on all results placated around the country, during the just ended bi elections.

Mwonzora muzzled himself with the media when contacted at just after 9pm and his Spokespersons refused to take up the referred task. Below was his response:

"Mr Chikanza tàlk to the Spokespersons of the Party. Thank you," @DMwonzora refuses to speak to the media after his party failed dismally in all results published. pic.twitter.com/Dh4HYNOaTb — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 26, 2022

