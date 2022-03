CCC Election Agent Assaulted By Zanu PF Stalwarts

Spread the love

Case Alert A CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) polling agent had his tooth knocked out in Kwekwe after he tried to confront ZANU-PF activists who were transporting voters to polling stations in Kwekwe.

CCC Kwekwe Central National Assembly candidate Judith Tobaiwa said the agent, whose name was given only as Sympathy, was assaulted by ZANU-PF youths in Mbizo township.-

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...