Transform Zimbabwe Statement On By-elections

For Immediate Release

As Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) we urge all registered citizens in respective constituencies to

On 26 March 2022, the nation goes for a mini general election with 28 by elections being held

exercise their democratic right in participating in these elections. We encourage them to chose

their leaders of choice without fear or intimidation.

We implore on ZEC and ZRP to exercise utmost professionalism in their administration of

across the country.

campaigning and electoral issues in a partisan manner.

their democratic rights.

all constituencies. A case in point is a presiding officer at Mhari Primary School in Highfields

It is with much sadness that we are witnessing alleged ZEC sanctioned rigging with in almost

In Kwekwe, polling stations are reportedly appearing in bushes away from residential areas!

these elections. Of late, these two have acted as extensions of ZANU PF by handling

Let’spull together.

TRANSFORM ZIMBABWE PRESS RELEASE 002/2022

ZEC must come out clean on these issues, or else the whole exercise is a farce.

This justifies our continued calls for electoral reforms and the disbanding of ZEC in its current

agents. This is in direct breach of Sec 51 of the Electoral Act!

who was ALLEGEDELY caught tampering with ballot papers in the absence of candidates and

form. We encourage citizens never to vote for a system that does not promote the exercise of

TZ Communications

