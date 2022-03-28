VIDEO LOAING BELOW.
Good evening to you our viewers readers and listeners join us live right now
late in the night it is uh 9 30 p.m in the United Kingdom you know what time it is over there type it in
the comment box you know the people log in from australia, new zealand all sorts typing in the comment there
it’s a quick news review right now as we’re looking into what has happened in our country today on sunday
douglas monzora suspended by his own party and uh
also here in our catchment
of analysis of your witnesses Christopher Mutsvangwa the zanu-pf
information secretary celebrates the by-elections by saying that zanu-pf
has gained zanu-pf has eaten into nelson chamisa’s party
the full article is on ZimEye and many others today that we’re going to discuss of yours witnesses and i’m joined here
by our news analyst who is a critic of the ccc party what has been for quite a
while now will be oh but people don’t like you because we’ll bet you and you know why you know
why people don’t like you no yeah
and we’ve got people here coming in we’ve invited some of some some leading people but you know and the characters
1:28
okay yeah i’m gonna speak here shortly so um we’ve invited a few few key people
that you’re gonna be joining us here in and out um but quickly here douglas mozart has
been suspended by his own partner and there’s a letter that’s already
published you can check it on ZimEye and it is an authentic letter by the way he’s been suspended but wilbert let me
come back to you before we tune in here we’ll bet yesterday nelson chamisa’s party proved it we’ll
bet you’ve been a critic for a while here you’ve been saying uh chamiza needs to get
um reforms and you’re not happy that chamisa has
failed to secure reforms even okay look at the family says not in power but whatever right but
yesterday chamisa proved it that you can win in rigged elections he
won the rigged elections yesterday what do you say about that orbit
yeah but simba simba we should not forget those seats that he won he had won them
in 2018. are we saying then that the 2018 elections were free fair and credible
no but my point is he’s proved it i mean the evidence of rigging wilbet was so so
so clear so graphic so elaborate so so vivid right and chamisa contested
chamissa lost the people who got one person was killed with it people got
brutalized it wasn’t easy it was such a violent bi-election period and yet
nelson jamison were inside the very bloody election
by-election full of threats from from both munangaga and chewenga and also wilbert so much
tampering by the zimbabwe electoral commission serious serious brutal tampering here will be moving about off
of polling stations fiddling with figures changing removing
the entries or people who had voted wilbur that was so clear this was so
blatantly uh broad vote freaking rupert but
he did win at least the majority of seats will get more than 60 percent
yeah i totally agree with you but simba
you you you should not miss the point i’m trying to make the point is elections should be free
fair and credible yeah the number of seats that you misa
won in yesterday’s elections most of those seas are the same seats
that he’d won in 2018. in other words those were his strongholds
if we were to go into the rural areas where zanu-pfs got their uh
vote rigging machinery is a well oiled
and and and the people uh literally sex in in the rural areas they are captive
of sanopio he failed to make inroads say because the vote ringing is still
a big issue there and that is the point i’m trying to make
if elections were free fair incredible i honestly believe
the opposition would have won those elections clean out made a clean
a clean win everywhere and we are coming next year to the to
the 2023 elections if zanu pf is still able to carry out
some of the uh shenanigans that we saw yesterday i believe even if that
ccc were to win the majority yes zano pf would become the opposition
with a significant number of seats not because people voted for the
vasano pf but because they were able to rig that is what is that issue there
that our election results does not reflect the true will of the people because the npf has still got this
incredible cut blanche powers to league elections
that is what is uh at issue we want free fair incredible elections
and we don’t want any of these shenanigans we don’t want to be talking about the
various shenanigans of zanub what’s up if we’ve been doing to rig elections we want to be talking about policies
that is what we should be analyzing here simba whose policies won the day
at the present moment yesterday’s people did not vote for policies because nobody
articulated any policy it was purely
the desperate desire by the zimbabwean people to have
regime change to get rid of the nopf that is now the focus of the nation it
should not be that should not be the focus of the nation the nations will be focusing on
what are you offering how are you going to get the country out of this mess that is what i’m talking about there
so it’s not a question of i support mdc or i criticize mtc because i suppose i’m
not i don’t support xanopf i’ve always criticized i’m not here for wreaking elections
and i want but but do you agree though yeah yeah but you do agree bet that um
there is a there’s a there’s a dis sometimes it can be a very very
um a very very vivid disconnect between what is ideal and what is practical of
course what is ideal right now is having reforms for reforms being implemented what is practical is that under nangagwa
yeah it’s makes it impossible so we can’t blame jaminson for there not to be reforms
the voice of the opposition now well i can
hold a mirror to you simba and ask you the question is uh chamissa de chamisa tried to
implement reforms ever since this npf was sort of mdc and uh and and chamisa got
into power that is what we have got to ask there they’ve been the opposition of the mdc has been in
the opposition for the last 22 years if they’ve been trying seriously to
implement reforms so that we end this culture of political violence and the
shenanigans that i think was going to ask
we’ve got a key veteran um chamisa member here who’s been there since 1999
who also participated in the 2008 elections um exposing the election rigging in 2008
he is very vocal and the successful a successful activist um of of chamisa’s party shepard yuda
who’s just joined us mr Yuda here is a question from wilbert directed at you
he’s saying hey uh james is he tried to
implement my reforms sorry mr simba uh mr kansas
i i don’t understand which reforms uh is he referring to here
sorry can you hear me
very perfectly rupert is saying my electoral reform so we’ve just been having an argument with wilbert here it
looks like uh these guys
just try to increase volume
i think you know he was he was tortured so he’s got he’s got some hearing issues
he wants one portrait so he’s got some hearing issues so i’m going to try and scream can you now hear me mr yuda
can you now hear me see you can you now hear me
is it better is it better now
um is it better now i think he’s come out yeah yes
someone is saying here um chamisa must not preempt his it’s his strategy now he’s really trying nelson chamisa how
was he given an opportunity his hands are tight which shenanigans are you talking about it’s easy to criticize from afar reforms
are successful success so we implemented
this there’s an answer for you to you a bit well i i think i think in this
particular case what i can say is people like to die they clearly haven’t understood what the
2008-2013 jnu was about you know and i think that is an argument
that some people have heard repeating over and over again if you haven’t understood
what the 2008-2013 jnu was all about then you’ve got a serious problem because you
definitely have not been following the the political machinations in zimbabwe
we can’t keep on talking about something that happened in 2008 and you still don’t understand that
the 2008 to 2013 gnu was primarily
for implementing the democratic reforms necessary to make sure elections are free fair and credible
there’s a there’s a there’s an answer to you a bit by sydney gombe they tried they actually tried a lot mr
wilbet why can’t you just appreciate the good things chamisa has done
yeah when you say they tried how did they try the 2008-2018
global political agreement it was a golden opportunity to implement those reforms how many reforms did
mtc implement we cannot pretend that they implemented any meaningful reforms when they did not
that’s why we are still in this mess you know i think it is an imperative uh
uh thing that people should understand why are we in this mess if you
understand why we are still in the mess then you can start thinking of how to get out
because if you don’t understand why you are still in the mess you yeah yeah that’s going round and round in cycles
no meaningful reforms were implemented during the gnu that is effect
that even people like chamisa will never deny you can you you can have them on
this platform simba you can have any of the other mdc leaders who were in the gnu they will never ever
deny that they fail to implement reforms some of them have admitted they failed
to implement reforms but they don’t want to talk about it because like all politicians they don’t want to admit
their failures their shortcomings but that is not helping the nation move forward
um i i had been cut there wilbert can you hear me now yeah i can hear you yeah well but um do we agree that chamisa
here is he’s in a worse situation than zelinski
Chamisa is in a worse situation than no i i think you’re not being realistic
i’m not being realistic no no i think i think you if you look in the situation in Ukraine
that is a situation that that is hell
when you’ve got such a powerful nation attacking you
is not being attacked by the new people yes
yeah but you can’t compare it to what putin is doing in Ukraine
where i’m coming from is this you see where you have a situation where zielinski gets support he gets support
from it then and this is like proper proper you know support at a at a forced level okay
he gets support from outside okay chamisa doesn’t have all that chamisa has someone who is inside okay
and putin is in foreign coming from outside Chamisa has inside the country that he lives in
a real real military threats not just that he has a real military violence
against him left right and center and he has people who are being shot
who are being killed women who are being raped wilbur many times no one knows about what’s
happened things are just done there’s no support either from inside or outside this is
where i’m coming from wilbur it also will be look at it here the person who is going after chamisa
yes it’s not putin but rubert wubert
right now if you look at it in terms of statistics the person who is after jamison
has killed more people than those who have been killed
in Ukraine more than 30 000 have been killed so far and not just that with it this person
has announced that he is going to kill more people that he is in the business
business majority not just to decimate them at a
political level remove them from parliament from from all other other other sectors of government okay
but he his own his own daily preoccupation is that of killing
anything and everything that is called opposition and he even announces with his own mouth a little bit not
politically but in a literal direct legal sense once you are part of the opposition
number one once you are part of the majority you are now a corpse come on wilbur if we
compare chamisa with zelinski is chamisa not in a worse situation than zelensky
because he doesn’t have support in many of the attacks that come against him
people don’t even know about it it’s just swept under the carpet that’s my question to you
now i think i think in this particular case we we we we should uh uh accept what is zimbabwe
not only to mesa the people of zimbabwe themselves they’re in a serious situation
you know when you’ve got 50 percent of the people living in object poverty
i’ve got i’ve got relatives i speak to right now the other day i was speaking to one of
my my cousins and they were telling me that one of our cousins is seriously sick in zimbabwe
and you can’t even get panadol in this day and age that is a tragic situation to the family
concerned but if we are going to start comparing zimbabwe with
uh the situation ukrainian is we we we we cannot pretend what is above the
situation is is worse than that of Ukraine yes for the individuals who like
that cousin of mine who is seriously sick and we can’t even get panadol for her and from much my cousin was telling
me it is terminal it is a tragedy to the family
you know life lost any human being we suffering
to the point of you know the suffering that we see in zimbabwe it is a tragic situation
but we should not try to to to to to say one situation is worse than the other
just because we are the ones who are experiencing it i hate to see zimbabwe
being attacked by a country like like russia like what
is happening in Ukraine you know the situation that is happening in zimbabwe is one that we can
address if we get around doing it ourselves and most of it is is it
internally it’s a it’s an internal problem
what you’re talking about he is a zimbabwean and we are the ones who gave him
that extra uh dictatorial powers
we have failed to address the problem of the bad governance in zimbabwe and we
need to address that problem you know and that is serious whereas if
you look at Ukraine what what did the people of Ukraine do to putin
to deserve to be attacked nothing other than that they wanted to be
you guys just come in here um sorry you know we just moved in we’re just comparing chamisa and zelensky and i dropped here
my proposition that chamisa is in a worse situation than zelinski i’m hoping we can get someone from zanu-pf to speak
with us what are your views on this yeah definitely is in a waste situation
than that Ukraine gentleman the Ukraine gentleman has got all the asano he has
he’s been fought and he’s fighting you understand if you look at james has been fought and
fought and default he never fought back so that put the situation uh uh in
chamissa in in a wasted position than someone who can be able to defend himself militarily
when attacked so president has been attacked by the middle the military
he’s been attacked by the police he’s been attacked by the youth militias has been attacked by the
state operators when i say state operators i mean the ciaos included the
army included the police included the youth militia included the air force
included the prisons included all these are all state security operators which
have been attacking an innocent man who doesn’t even have a catapult so he is in a waste situation than the
ukrainian guy the ukrainian guy is fighting big you understand
i think that’s what i can only say this juncture well my my question to you would be did uh
mdc have the opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have
stopped the police uh of you being presented by the pf
yeah i think i think if we dwell in mdc politics we
are not going anywhere we left mdc politics we left the dramas behind
so let’s talk from now onwards going forward that if president chairman is given
opportunity to to to to do some reforms what is he going
to do because the mdc politics you know that that is a political dead political part
which was badly infiltrated to the extent that people in the central intelligence uh concurred that it was a
poorest political party so let’s start from where we started and then move forward
well maybe poorest it was maybe it was infiltrated that that that that point
probably is is a valid point but the fact still remains that you and me we
cannot completely deny our background our history where we came from
just as much as ibm nagawa tried to say with his uh um
after the coup that he had a second republic and tried to divorce himself what had happened during the the mugabe
time he cannot run away from that he was mugabe’s henchman for 34 years 77 years
you know we cannot pretend that he had nothing to do with with what was happening during his time he was the one
who who who spearheaded the coup in 2008
he was the one who was behind the the kokura wounded us he was the one who was
behind all the corruption and mismanagement that was happening in zimbabwe the last seven years
and for him to just turn around and say ah this is the second republic let the big ones be back once and we are
supposed to pretend would he he is somebody who is
totally innocent give him another chance a clean slate that is absolutely
maintenance yeah you cannot deny nangagwa was a dictator before during the
the mugabe era and he has carried that through in fact he sees the the second
republic there was no transformation that took place the same applies to twitter missa
just because they changed this the color of the court he’s wearing from red to yellow we are supposed to pretend
because yes it’s been totally transformed no that is totally that argument doesn’t wash with me
yeah i think the problem is the mistake you are making here is the make is the mistake of comparing
two different scenarios here managua has been in the ruling part for
over 43 years and they had the powers to initiate all the reforms that they
wanted but they were in control of everything beginning from the government
so if you are talking to an opposition political member who was never part of a ruling party
who had never held substantial powers to to initiate those reforms
then this becomes two different scenarios two different scenes at all so
they are incomparable you can’t compare the two this is why i’m saying president chamisa
has been at the helm of the mdc for almost two or three years only
and nanga has been there for 43 years so we have we we can’t compare the two they
are incomparable let’s find a different scenario to compare to not like why charmisson can
make reforms what he has got no powers to make those reforms because he hasn’t
been in a governing position so we are trying to match two scenarios
which are totally different you know the truth the stories are not totally different
the government of national unity was a government you know
it was a government mdc had the majority in in parliament
they’re the majority in cabinet what reforms they implement we cannot
keep on hiding behind the finger you were in government during the gnu it
was a government of national unity whose primary papers was to implement the
democratic reforms sandra was the guarantor of that
government of national unity and they tried to get the up the the the mtc uh
guys to implement the reforms we have got to give credit where credit is due such a deep try
and if you speak to any of your uh mdc leaders ask them
did you have the opportunity to implement reforms during the gnu if they are being honest with you they
will tell you yes we did but we we took our eyes off the ball that is the reality we’ve got to address
we cannot keep on pretending but it didn’t happen i think i think you’re still continuing
making errors making mistakes of comparing two incomparable scenarios
if we are talking of political reforms and you are talking of mdc having
majority in parliament i don’t think you are you you you exactly know what the
majority in parliament is for you to pass a view in parliament you have to have two third majority if you
look at 20 2009 2013 government of national unit
mdc had no two third majority so that is incomparable
they cannot influence any police especially in regard to implementation
of political changes with a less than two-third majority and as we know
zanu-pf always whip its members of parliament they don’t they don’t think
they are willing to think what the leader does no the government of national unity had
nothing to do with you need two things to pass anything any reforms could be proposed by any
member of parliament any member of parliament could have prevented proposed reforms yes how many
reforms did they propose sorry sorry sorry
i need to answer him i need to let’s please think about it please right do you understand that in parliament when
something is proposed it goes to voting this is where the two third majority
comes from not during the gnu that was a government of national unity
it did not have a ruling party and an opposition party that was not nothing to do with today’s
majority you are still still making same errors to say there was no ruling part you’re
still making same errors you understand do you know how many how how the
ministries were shared if you are saying there was no ruling party do you know how the ministries were shared how was
the ruling answer this question how many ministries did mdc have and how many ministries did
xanopf have i think i think mtc the two mtc
functions that more ministers than how many how many ministries do they control
remember but what does this matter in terms of reforms
who proposes so if you can’t remember that you cannot also remember with that there was a
ruling party it was if you remembered how many ministries they controlled then
you can easily remember that there was npf was a ruling party during that time considering how many how how the
ministries were shared so how many point your point my friend it was a government
of national unity there was no ruling party no opposition government of
who doesn’t understand what the government of national unit was he wanted to give to to preach to me
that it was a the a normal government where you’ve got a ruling party
to pass anything during the gnu the gnu was made to
accomplish certain tasks it wasn’t the normal government so please don’t don’t try to to to
lecture me about something that clearly was there that was the one point of the
global political agreement yes
we are not different we are not differing in that it was a national gov national government of uh whatever you
call it but you we are disagreeing when you say that there was no ruling part
that’s where we disagree zanu pf is the two third place majority
in parliament he didn’t zanno pf did not have two things
majority my friend yes i i’m all right can i ask you questions i i asked you one simple
question how many ministries were controlled by mdc you said you don’t know
how many mysteries why
the question that i’m asking you here is a clear question that indicates which was a ruling part which controlled the
majority of the ruling party that is what you are missing completely
there was no ruling party there was no opposition that is why they called this okay
there was no opportunity if there was no opposition how many ministries did mdc controlled
and how many ministries did zanu-pf control well where they shared 50-50
yeah about 50-50 i think yeah so so you see now you you lack knowledge
on that so you can’t debate on that definitely you tell us how many ministers did zanu-pfeiffer
how many ministries were there no i just asked you how many ministers
did they have just tell us the answer then
yes that’s the reason why i am telling you we cannot debate on that because it’s
incomparable we need to first start where chiamisa is now moving forward
because that was changed right era which has got nothing to do with chamissa and
let’s talk about chamissa’s reforms from now going forward was if we want go to
go back to yusuke you you don’t know what with the setup during government of national you need
and you can let me tell you let me just bring you up
to scratch my friend the government of national unity
it doesn’t matter which party you belong to you were in cabinet
if it was the ruling parties i know pf it will have its own all the ministers will come from zanu-pf period
why would they want to bring in somebody else i asked you that
that doesn’t really matter it’s totally different you’re very stupid you want me
you need it members of parliament to propose reforms so don’t don’t come back
and talk about where the majority in cabinets
if i would if i could if i could if i could interrupt fox and maybe and i’m hoping that we could we could
settle this particular argument and we move to now because the people of zimbabwe would
also like to hear how what what it is that they can bring food on their table
government of national unity if we are ever going to talk about
mdc’s participation or james’s participation in the gnu wilbert
and and and you die here could we expand my my requests could we expand so that
we are really fair to go back to 1987. so if we’re going to point fingers
at chamisa or whoever here let us let us look at zimbabwe
holistically let’s go back to 1987 because there was another gnu which was done in 1987
okay with joshua cuomo and then we see performance here we judge
nelson chamisa by performance but i want to just maybe throw a question here to
both of you gents judging chamisa being chamisa okay and
his grouping let’s not give it a name i know we would want to call it mdc want to call it ccc let’s just call it the
chamisa group okay chamisa and his group
in this period from 1987
up to 2022 when we’re talking about putting pressure on the system for reforms
how would you rate and and i’m hoping that we can have one word answers from both of you so that we can maybe move on
to our present day um stories that we have here how would you rate nelson
chamisa um no let’s let’s first rate uh the the the leaders and como under
the the first gnu okay how would you rate them when you were to judge the first
opposition of this country since 1980 how much work
what was their performance how would they rate their performance coming to the topic of putting pressure
on zanu-pf4 reforms the first opposition of this country where would you put them one being poor
10 to being good i’m talking about just pressure here not so much um achievement
as in real change eventually took place we were talking here pressure
to put um for the system to be cornered for reforms where would you put
the first opposition under joshua one is to we’ll start with um
let me start with judah one is to ten the first opposition yeah i’ll put it in
two you put it at two okay and then nelson chamisa where would you put it
no in terms of what in terms of the pressure yeah just measuring pressure for reform
i’ll put him on one you put chemist on one
okay well uh they
when when joshua just your rating that’s your rating let me just clarify that point
when the unit accords
joshua was no longer talking about reforming xanopf he was now part of san
appears he wasn’t reforming zanu-pf
so how can you say equity what how much pressure was he putting to reforms that he wasn’t reforming that opinion he was
an opf okay but how would you i would how would you rate him from 1980
because there was a time when he was exclusively an opposition yeah but as opposition
as contrast to how would you yeah how would you rate him orbit
before during and after or before purely as an opposition he was effective
as an opposition he was effective okay yes so so you’d put him at 10.
well yeah yeah i could put it if you want 10 out of 10 yeah okay thank you then show me somewhere would you put him
signs grouping where would you put him as reforming in terms of reform
it’s not even one
okay thank you so now let’s let’s let’s jump to the to the by-elections all right it’s interesting to get all these
different responses from both of you let’s jump to the by-elections here the by-elections i think you would agree
both of you that they are a reflection of pressure to the system to reform where would you rate the performance of
nelson chamisa in this last this by-election this by-election period here
you’d one is to ten ten ten okay whoop it
up are you still there
just this by-election period here on its own yeah but what reforms did they implement
that is what we’re talking about pressure pressure i mean could we could we really judge
chamissa for actual actual um performance in terms of reform um because he doesn’t have the power to
reform but i’m talking about just someone who is working with putting pressure on the system to reform
in this last by-election period here we’ll bet where would we put chamisa
i don’t know at best one you put him at one yeah a best
right okay it’s interesting you know this is an
ongoing discussion let’s keep it running of yours witnesses quickly uh robert i
don’t know folks did you see the letter um by monzora sorry the letter that is saying monza has been fired
i’m sorry suspended myself yeah
okay you haven’t seen it okay you said you you you saw that the letter yeah i saw it that’s the first thing
that caught my eye right you know the first question that i have from people is this authentic you know
assassins
with that later because that later is stipulating uh
it doesn’t have like sections to say you can prevent we signed we signed um
an agreement uh for you then we contravened this section of the agreement it’s not citing anything you
mean yeah yeah it doesn’t show anything the titan would say he had been suspended because
he violated the detection of the agreement right
i don’t i think it’s just it’s just a fake letter to put him under pressure because he is he
the problem with the moon is that he does not know
his duties whether he’s a person whether he’s a spokesperson of the party whether it’s
the treasure he doesn’t know where he where his powers start and end
you understand so other other other members of the alliance who are
there they’ve all become subordinate to him and useless so it’s a one-man band
operate and uh at that letter i don’t see it being a genuine letter anyway you know because
what do you think about that later oh you haven’t seen he said you haven’t seen it by the way okay no i mean i’ve i’ve heard you just mentioned but you
got honesty in this particular case if if if monzora was was being honest
this is what a one would expect you know he went into this by-election
confident that was going to make an impact and let’s face it mtc
uh t as he calls the party and the ftc alliance as he calls the coalition
his performance was absolutely dismal you know and then this particular case as a leader you’ve got
to accept a responsibility for it and then stepping down is the most logical thing you should do
and i had to be good on this in terms of zimbabweans i think once or is has proven himself to be uh
totally incompetent and many zimbabweans have lost confidence in him and in this particular case resigning is
really the most logical thing to do for him i don’t know whoever will take over from
him where they could take the parties because i think now mdc
t is you know has lost a completely lost direction
um right and then um folks uh our last two items here before we
shut because i promise we’re only 20 minutes we’ve stretched a bit here chris muchangua
and and chiyangwa analysis on on by-elections
did you folks listen to to the two uh christopher chandler and chiang wa what they’re saying
is that the bar elections are a display of how zanu-pf
has performed extremely well they’ve eaten into the opposition stronghold
we are now in the in the even in the urban areas this is what christopher chang said and and
shianga also echoed the same philip chiang and and and and then also
they said that the opposition split so they are reaping from the split
by the opposite i was hoping that we’re going to get we’re going to get ramuchang
available but opinion publisher it was published on zima what what do you say to these folks
my personal opinion is that the people of zimbabwe the elections were free fair incredible
i honestly don’t think this an opf would win more than
five percent of of the vote that’s right and popular the party is
becoming symbolic only those who are benefiting from the system or the their
relatives would fought for some peers many people would vote
for the opposition regardless of what opposition it is because people are desperate for change
and so this this uh statements by chiang wai and and uh and christian
sangha they are really trying to give the impression that i know pf is
still relevant in the country if the elections are free fair and credible zano pf would lose them they would have
lost them a long time ago there is only reason why is no pfp still
in power today is because zanu-pf has got cut blanche
powers to wreak elections that point has got to be made that point must be emphasized
and that’s right that is the point that we should be seriously looking into going into 2023.
right we’ll see you down yes
and right now we have
we talk of someone who doesn’t want people to understand him every time when
he speaks was what he knows he speaks a rubbish so he tries to hide behind these
big words to try and say look he’s an educated man but the purpose of communication is to
make people understand tessa tree with zimbabwe used to think you’d get a dictionary analysis and talk
these vocabularies so i’ve seen muchangua being useless in
zanu-pf this is why muchang was always sidelined by zanu pier he has never won
an election because he does not communicate with the people in a manner
that people understand what he wants to say at the end
of seoul first of all when i talk about by elections in zimbabwe
uh muchawa is one of the culprits when we talk of
buy elections in zimbabwe together general elections
positions of parliament
and they claim that they’ve won that constituent that has happened for
quite a lot from a different uh by-elections it’s attacking so zanu-pf
made a miscalculation to say look we are going into this by election and they
tried that idea of bringing people like what they used to do all along buying
them food
you know um so they have done it for quite some time
this is a shock to them about elections but this time we have lost all of them
i can say i can simply say all of them because sanupi of guanajuato are 20
20 by elections in a a political party you know one month old if you one month
old under one a an old political party like zanukiv
they haven’t started anything and the shock is there for them 2023 they will
be dismantled
foreign
um yeah right um i want to quickly upload here uh folks as we end uh
crucially here there’s an important i think mr uda if you would agree with me
uh this is a crucial suggestion a program here that has been suggested
um
so we have uh some of our members pano
pazim i um one here let me just put it up i apologize paneer
in the pan up so that we see it uh let me just bring it up here okay here we go
i think it is this one here and and i don’t know what um both of you think about this
okay so hanzi panda papa honestly um there will be any i don’t think
there’ll be any funds or support from central government to support projects in those constituencies where ccc lost
therefore people need to come together regroup and financially support these councillors and mps to develop their
communities 2023 my two cents i personally am prepared to
be allocated a constituency that i can start supporting with developments
wow mr yudha that’s one of our ladies varun
uk up about united states logistics right now please we need to start like right now
because centimeters ahead residents are now being refused access to that water commission five days ago by that idiot
pardon my language i am angry about the tower in india one one constituency attained the eoe i
want to i want to give a quick quest so we’ve got quirkway here mr Yuda this is practical action mazda bob when
diaspora now are coming up and they’re saying let’s get together and let’s adopt constituents and start
supporting doing fundraise to cheetah cheetah
practically and and so one person has already taken a constituent and i’m thinking of giving
her quick way i want to give her the quaker constituents yes settlement chiquinya because he came he asked for
help and i think the next person who’s going to volunteer i’ll give him i’ll give that person saint mary’s
and i think saint mary’s is for jobseeker am i right mr ed yeah
you’re right what do you what do you think about this initiative folks um wilbur this is practical zimbabweans are
now coming come together saying look i’m going to take a constituency um yeah
constituency and i’m going to be funding it like indeed in their gandhi one this is one person here who said she’s
gonna take a constituency so we’re starting here what do you think about this little bit
well i mean if if if we are all in a position to do that why not go ahead and do it but what we
are also should be looking at here simba is that are we not undermining the whole
principle of free fair incredible elections are we not also encouraging
how would this how would this be undermining orbit
can punish you because the the xanopf lost in a particular
constituency that is part and parcel of the watering
because they’ve got to think about it also in terms of even those areas where there are no pfs won if they are going
to start pouring uh all the financial assistance in those areas
then it emphasizes the point with the elections in zimbabwe if this npf loses
the people in that particular constituency will be punished
that is undermining the whole principle of free fair and credible elections
people should be able to devote with the confidence that they will
their will is their democratic right
is this undermining in your view do you think it undermines the choice
supporting people yeah in this fashion i don’t know but did you see the video
of a girl a young girl who is speaking ku saint mary’s and she’s saying that
um now that now that you know the the elections are over they
are no longer allowed to drink water unless they’ve got a zanu-pf card from a boho
so if if if i can adopt a constituent of my own okay i’m gonna take i’m gonna take
one from uzumba okay inini right and and by the way it doesn’t have to be all my
personal money i can run around europe you see my institutions my organization but i need the cheat so
that nearly one i’m supporting this constituency is this undermining
democracy judah and you know
no i don’t think it’s undermining democracy it’s another form of
promoting democracy because the development that you are going to initiate is not going to
benefit the opposition alone it will benefit even the ruling part supporters
so there is no way we can say it undermines democracy
we as zimbabweans and if chance arises to assist our country we need to do that
and it doesn’t undermine any democracy at all i think i’m being clear here if there
are people willing to assist these migrants not in the name of zanu pf but in the
name of of assisting the country so that the country people can see
that we have got people who can assist us that does not undermine democracy
but but then there’s a there’s a contribution from lord zamakoni so we’re saying adopting a constituency doing
that will promote looting and suppress accountability um of the government from
their national responsibility and duties to the general public
if the case here you were talking about where uh because saint mary’s was uh won
by the opposition and then zano pf is saying you are not going to drink from from a poor hole
because you voted for for the opposition that is totally illegal that should be
condemned you know and that should be denounced straight away we shouldn’t be saying we
we will drink another ball somewhere where those
people can can fresh water from that is what is happening in fact that is at
the very heart of the of our failed political system because in the rural
areas that is exactly what zanopf has been doing all these years you get food you get agricultural input
by producing as an op card we’ve all known this happening all along
yesterday that was also what was being reenacted again and again
during the the the by-election that is what is wrong with our political system
we are we should address that problem that is what should be addressed people should be able to go into an election
vote with the confidence that their will that democratic will is their right
they will never be in any way punished for exercising it
when you are once you are elected you represent everybody it does not you don’t want to represent those people who
voted for you you represent everybody if you are the government of the day you represent everybody in the country
including those who didn’t vote for you that is the essence of democratic
elections and that is what we should be enforcing in this particular case
folks we’re going to need to be to be ending shortly here we’ve got a crowd of over 800 people watching right now it’s
late in the night mr youth it’s nearly 11 o’clock i think you can see people are really burning um about their
country and and and i’m asking here are you there are you listening would you like to adopt a constituent
as an individual god one we’ve got a lady here who has taken a constituency
and what does this mean this means i’m going to be practically it doesn’t have to be my money okay yes in indonesia
just a hundred pounds but i will run around my organizations mumma institutions are
here and look for people who can help and i’m helping people not because they are they
are ccc or they are zanu-pf or there’s an donga okay or
or whichever party i’m helping our people because they’re zimbabweans and they’ve been subjected to slavery of a
brutal regime where they are not even allowed to drink water unless they produce a stupid
xenopia card
would you like to give us your closing remarks um briefly 30 seconds we’ll bet you give
us 30 seconds as well what do you think here about this particular
initiative that has been started panapa on and also and we’re talking this
initiative of adopting constituents uh where we have seen here one lady taking one constituent okay we’ve given
a quick where we’ve given a settlement to queen as constituents okay and we’ve got another person here
who’s taking another constituents what do you think about this in the future of zimbabwe and the matrix of our politics
lastly here where do you see nelson chamisa standing you’re closing remarks
folks 30 seconds 30 seconds with john and justin will be back here tomorrow
um i think it’s a good idea so that people can adopt constituents and
assists where possible but they have to try to be very careful not to play in some pf
hands because we are not the only people assisting the nani government organizations are assisting but look
naga was throwing them out he’s saying because they are assisting which as
their assistants would prop up the opposition and for president nelson chamisa
there are no two ways about it 2023 you are in the in the status you are in
the office you are the president of zimbabwe by 2023. so we look forward for
you not to burn these unup moralities not to burn any jews not to burn people
want people to eat because of political uh reasons so those are my closing remarks i’m
expecting good president from president knows which he has shown for the past two years
those are my closing remarks thank you very much sir we’ve got another person here gloria casey has
adopted saint mary’s amazing so i’ve got three constituents that have been abducted tonight she’s going to put up
all cause and mellies because saint mary’s right and i will allow all ccc uh people to
fetch water every person must speciate gloria case
um we must show love to all zimbabweans what do you think will be your 30 seconds please so three three
constituents have been taken tonight already i think i think adapting these positions
and doing any help you can to to the to the country is useful but what i would
like to remind everybody is that one of the problems we have here is that people in zimbabwe are now so
helpless that they depend on on handouts on aids that is the tragedy of zimbabwe
zimbabwe is an incredibly rich and resourceful country the people are hard working people they will
earn their own life and dignity if we give them a chance
to do something with their own lives
that fail failure to do so is because of the zanu-pf regime the dictatorship of the
last 42 years that is the dictatorship we should be trying to stop because as long as these
bad governance we will be looking at more than 50 percent of the people depending on aids
from uh the generosity of fellow zimbabweans in
the international community no one wants to to to to to live on age
i people take great pride in giving somebody not always receiving
you know and i think that is something that we should emphasize here and we can get out of that wall by becoming a
democratic country that is the most important thing that people should focus on
change the country free the country and the corruption people will be
self-reliant people will be prosperous
thank you sir i’ll stop there wow well here we are bears witnesses here um yeah
we’ve got a very a confident crowd of a total 700 people still watching but this is the end of our discussion of those
witnesses if you’re watching this video later on and you want to adopt a constituent just let us know which one
or if you want us to find you one who get you one particularly the royal areas one one that you yourself will be the
chief fundraiser you will put together money you will hear me you will fix whatever it is so that our people are
respected or people are being treated like like sex toys like excuse me like any
like like like pieces of of nothing and and zanu-pf and
pop corrupt politicians are forcing them but it’s not everything we know of very very respectable
as i know politicians but we’ve got some corrupt people who are just controlling resources
so um this is a big initiative if you want to participate just let us know tomorrow we are back here mongoan 7pm
folks it’s been a great meeting it’s been great speaking tonight
yeah do press the share button and let’s keep the conversations going let’s uh let’s press this let’s share let’s chop
these discussions send them into the raw area so that people can know and our viewers witnesses this is our commitment
so that we help to strengthen our democracy and just as we shut right now
listen to this is a snippet of what we do my folks our gents here mr yudha
and mr mukhori thank you very much tonight for coming up so that we discuss
these things these vital things about our country sir thank you very much
thank you folks of the new year 2021
igorema sports is the year of my sport stuff that’s just too good to be true
happening before your eyes on their own join chief diwani today as he finishes
my sport zimbabweans have this year witnessed the
greatest fall of any head of state since cecil john rhodes and the shutting down of tyranny that
has held the nation back for decades the victory now requires only a small
push to finalize it so that we as a people can have a proper democracy
in sports we saw msm nanaga’s being rejected by the world body fifa
a terrible state of affairs in religion the cults that have for decades corrupted politicians and stretches
across africa under the banner of the likes of walter magaya and tb joshua
lost major high court cases following successful investigation journalism
would lasted for five years plus this means that the courts will now hear the pile of cases of rape complainants
who have been hushed up who stretched from lagos right down to harare
in the region as a whole for the first time we witnessed eminence in nanagwa fall
down like the great lucifer himself and his stranglehold over what used to be northern rhodesia is now zambia was
removed no more no more will maneuver control the nation of zambia again even though
the human rights director dera mavinga who announced the fall of nanagwa
died a suspicious death that alone has not stopped zimbabwean’s
quest to continue the push forward to get that democracy for the first time
in history we witnessed a head of state who has not allowed free movement like
other presidents at any time begging to enter a scottish risky party
but was banned by the developing citizens in the united kingdom getting to the point of literally
telephoning tv whistleblower separate at the trades hall building asking to
enter that whiskey drink but was refused resulting in the supporters vandalizing
judea’s car in retaliation if in doubt there is a video uh with
regard to this uh and what happened to judy’s car following this message
as a result of the thuggery in the climate change the british police have
opened a case now to investigate eminem and his supporters over crimes committed
currently and also crimes committed since 1983 to the current date for the
first time in history police forces across europe have opened cases to investigate emerson managua
and the early rain rituals during the period of 1983 to 2020 this is a big
development for the zimbabwean legal history uh system that we have since the days of rotation the zimbabwean problem
is not a problem about politics or islamopf but it is about ritual practices by emerson nanagwa and his
majority the fall of managua in this way is the greatest achievement for zimbabweans
since independence in 1980 we have for the first time in 41 years
the united nations rejecting emerson managua from flying
for their general assembly this has never happened before since the
days of rhodesia a head of state not allowed to attend that august building
inside his own political party we have witnessed the primary elections
with atrocious atrocious figures amid the worst voting rigging you can
imagine and for the first time in 41 years there are traditional leaders
traditional leaders speaking out against nago’s government over 10 such traditional leaders
including his own uncle coming out to speak out against nanowrimo
these are changing times so how many more institutions have rejected nanagwa
in 2021. we have un fifa zimbabwean chiefs even his own family and this is
not to mention the financial services the likes of imf and world bank all
who reject him totally and completely more and more zimbabweans now enlighten
the fire the flame for freedom for themselves a democratic country
under the rule of law requires a totally independent strong media
in order to exist as a result of your support for this news network’s investigative reports
more and more is now possible imagine if you will the legal strides
that could have been done at glasgow cop 26 with just 100
contribution please consider seriously supporting so that the nation continues to feed
from an independent strong vibrant journalism that we all need
[Music]
me
feel me feel me [Music]
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
foreign
[Music]
right quickly we’ve got to ask
some people here who have announced [Music] miriam
miriam willis okay miriam willis
now you’ve just said here uh volunteered that you’re going to easter ending and everything who have already
volunteered to take up constituents this is massive this is big share it around
let people know what
they
they can come worthless since 1980 our kids in zimbabwe are
turning into prostitution for instance into drugs and the like because they’ve been made to feel and to think that
they’re worthless people are being forced to buy zanu-pf cards just to drink a cup of water from a poho that’s
how humiliating our people have been made by
corrupt people so you can play your part you’re watching right now wherever you
are in the disaster right you know which country it is you
can set up a ball you can adopt a constituent join this program we call it adopt a constituency program you as an
individual you can have you can pick up your own constituents four people on this program tonight have already taken
up constituency a constituency each come on what are you waiting for let’s do it
our uh nation around the world for our nation zimbabwe
no one else will fix our country apart from us so we are fully fully supporting
this we’re working
this is our this this program
right come back tonight tomorrow
7 p.m we’ll be live