Good evening to you our viewers readers and listeners join us live right now

late in the night it is uh 9 30 p.m in the United Kingdom you know what time it is over there type it in

the comment box you know the people log in from australia, new zealand all sorts typing in the comment there

it’s a quick news review right now as we’re looking into what has happened in our country today on sunday

douglas monzora suspended by his own party and uh

also here in our catchment

of analysis of your witnesses Christopher Mutsvangwa the zanu-pf

information secretary celebrates the by-elections by saying that zanu-pf

has gained zanu-pf has eaten into nelson chamisa’s party

the full article is on ZimEye and many others today that we’re going to discuss of yours witnesses and i’m joined here

1:02

by our news analyst who is a critic of the ccc party what has been for quite a

while now will be oh but people don’t like you because we’ll bet you and you know why you know

1:13

why people don’t like you no yeah

1:20

and we’ve got people here coming in we’ve invited some of some some leading people but you know and the characters

1:28

okay yeah i’m gonna speak here shortly so um we’ve invited a few few key people

1:34

that you’re gonna be joining us here in and out um but quickly here douglas mozart has

1:39

been suspended by his own partner and there’s a letter that’s already

1:45

published you can check it on ZimEye and it is an authentic letter by the way he’s been suspended but wilbert let me

1:52

come back to you before we tune in here we’ll bet yesterday nelson chamisa’s party proved it we’ll

1:59

bet you’ve been a critic for a while here you’ve been saying uh chamiza needs to get

2:05

um reforms and you’re not happy that chamisa has

2:11

failed to secure reforms even okay look at the family says not in power but whatever right but

2:16

yesterday chamisa proved it that you can win in rigged elections he

2:21

won the rigged elections yesterday what do you say about that orbit

2:28

yeah but simba simba we should not forget those seats that he won he had won them

2:35

in 2018. are we saying then that the 2018 elections were free fair and credible

2:42

no but my point is he’s proved it i mean the evidence of rigging wilbet was so so

2:49

so clear so graphic so elaborate so so vivid right and chamisa contested

2:56

chamissa lost the people who got one person was killed with it people got

3:02

brutalized it wasn’t easy it was such a violent bi-election period and yet

3:07

nelson jamison were inside the very bloody election

3:13

by-election full of threats from from both munangaga and chewenga and also wilbert so much

3:20

tampering by the zimbabwe electoral commission serious serious brutal tampering here will be moving about off

3:27

of polling stations fiddling with figures changing removing

3:33

the entries or people who had voted wilbur that was so clear this was so

3:39

blatantly uh broad vote freaking rupert but

3:45

he did win at least the majority of seats will get more than 60 percent

3:51

yeah i totally agree with you but simba

3:56

you you you should not miss the point i’m trying to make the point is elections should be free

4:03

fair and credible yeah the number of seats that you misa

4:09

won in yesterday’s elections most of those seas are the same seats

4:15

that he’d won in 2018. in other words those were his strongholds

4:21

if we were to go into the rural areas where zanu-pfs got their uh

4:28

vote rigging machinery is a well oiled

4:34

and and and the people uh literally sex in in the rural areas they are captive

4:40

of sanopio he failed to make inroads say because the vote ringing is still

4:47

a big issue there and that is the point i’m trying to make

4:53

if elections were free fair incredible i honestly believe

4:59

the opposition would have won those elections clean out made a clean

5:05

a clean win everywhere and we are coming next year to the to

5:10

the 2023 elections if zanu pf is still able to carry out

5:15

some of the uh shenanigans that we saw yesterday i believe even if that

5:23

ccc were to win the majority yes zano pf would become the opposition

5:30

with a significant number of seats not because people voted for the

5:35

vasano pf but because they were able to rig that is what is that issue there

5:42

that our election results does not reflect the true will of the people because the npf has still got this

5:49

incredible cut blanche powers to league elections

5:54

that is what is uh at issue we want free fair incredible elections

6:02

and we don’t want any of these shenanigans we don’t want to be talking about the

6:07

various shenanigans of zanub what’s up if we’ve been doing to rig elections we want to be talking about policies

6:14

that is what we should be analyzing here simba whose policies won the day

6:20

at the present moment yesterday’s people did not vote for policies because nobody

6:25

articulated any policy it was purely

6:32

the desperate desire by the zimbabwean people to have

6:37

regime change to get rid of the nopf that is now the focus of the nation it

6:45

should not be that should not be the focus of the nation the nations will be focusing on

6:51

what are you offering how are you going to get the country out of this mess that is what i’m talking about there

6:58

so it’s not a question of i support mdc or i criticize mtc because i suppose i’m

7:04

not i don’t support xanopf i’ve always criticized i’m not here for wreaking elections

7:09

and i want but but do you agree though yeah yeah but you do agree bet that um

7:16

there is a there’s a there’s a dis sometimes it can be a very very

7:21

um a very very vivid disconnect between what is ideal and what is practical of

7:28

course what is ideal right now is having reforms for reforms being implemented what is practical is that under nangagwa

7:36

yeah it’s makes it impossible so we can’t blame jaminson for there not to be reforms

7:56

the voice of the opposition now well i can

8:02

hold a mirror to you simba and ask you the question is uh chamissa de chamisa tried to

8:08

implement reforms ever since this npf was sort of mdc and uh and and chamisa got

8:15

into power that is what we have got to ask there they’ve been the opposition of the mdc has been in

8:22

the opposition for the last 22 years if they’ve been trying seriously to

8:28

implement reforms so that we end this culture of political violence and the

8:35

shenanigans that i think was going to ask

8:42

we’ve got a key veteran um chamisa member here who’s been there since 1999

8:50

who also participated in the 2008 elections um exposing the election rigging in 2008

8:57

he is very vocal and the successful a successful activist um of of chamisa’s party shepard yuda

9:06

who’s just joined us mr Yuda here is a question from wilbert directed at you

9:12

he’s saying hey uh james is he tried to

9:17

implement my reforms sorry mr simba uh mr kansas

9:25

i i don’t understand which reforms uh is he referring to here

9:34

sorry can you hear me

9:39

very perfectly rupert is saying my electoral reform so we’ve just been having an argument with wilbert here it

9:45

looks like uh these guys

10:02

just try to increase volume

10:08

i think you know he was he was tortured so he’s got he’s got some hearing issues

10:14

he wants one portrait so he’s got some hearing issues so i’m going to try and scream can you now hear me mr yuda

10:22

can you now hear me see you can you now hear me

10:27

is it better is it better now

10:33

um is it better now i think he’s come out yeah yes

10:43

someone is saying here um chamisa must not preempt his it’s his strategy now he’s really trying nelson chamisa how

10:50

was he given an opportunity his hands are tight which shenanigans are you talking about it’s easy to criticize from afar reforms

10:58

are successful success so we implemented

11:04

this there’s an answer for you to you a bit well i i think i think in this

11:10

particular case what i can say is people like to die they clearly haven’t understood what the

11:17

2008-2013 jnu was about you know and i think that is an argument

11:22

that some people have heard repeating over and over again if you haven’t understood

11:28

what the 2008-2013 jnu was all about then you’ve got a serious problem because you

11:35

definitely have not been following the the political machinations in zimbabwe

11:41

we can’t keep on talking about something that happened in 2008 and you still don’t understand that

11:47

the 2008 to 2013 gnu was primarily

11:52

for implementing the democratic reforms necessary to make sure elections are free fair and credible

11:59

there’s a there’s a there’s an answer to you a bit by sydney gombe they tried they actually tried a lot mr

12:06

wilbet why can’t you just appreciate the good things chamisa has done

12:11

yeah when you say they tried how did they try the 2008-2018

12:19

global political agreement it was a golden opportunity to implement those reforms how many reforms did

12:26

mtc implement we cannot pretend that they implemented any meaningful reforms when they did not

12:34

that’s why we are still in this mess you know i think it is an imperative uh

12:40

uh thing that people should understand why are we in this mess if you

12:45

understand why we are still in the mess then you can start thinking of how to get out

12:50

because if you don’t understand why you are still in the mess you yeah yeah that’s going round and round in cycles

12:57

no meaningful reforms were implemented during the gnu that is effect

13:03

that even people like chamisa will never deny you can you you can have them on

13:08

this platform simba you can have any of the other mdc leaders who were in the gnu they will never ever

13:16

deny that they fail to implement reforms some of them have admitted they failed

13:22

to implement reforms but they don’t want to talk about it because like all politicians they don’t want to admit

13:28

their failures their shortcomings but that is not helping the nation move forward

13:43

um i i had been cut there wilbert can you hear me now yeah i can hear you yeah well but um do we agree that chamisa

13:51

here is he’s in a worse situation than zelinski

13:58

Chamisa is in a worse situation than no i i think you’re not being realistic

14:04

i’m not being realistic no no i think i think you if you look in the situation in Ukraine

14:10

that is a situation that that is hell

14:16

when you’ve got such a powerful nation attacking you

14:22

is not being attacked by the new people yes

14:31

yeah but you can’t compare it to what putin is doing in Ukraine

14:38

where i’m coming from is this you see where you have a situation where zielinski gets support he gets support

14:45

from it then and this is like proper proper you know support at a at a forced level okay

14:52

he gets support from outside okay chamisa doesn’t have all that chamisa has someone who is inside okay

14:59

and putin is in foreign coming from outside Chamisa has inside the country that he lives in

15:06

a real real military threats not just that he has a real military violence

15:13

against him left right and center and he has people who are being shot

15:20

who are being killed women who are being raped wilbur many times no one knows about what’s

15:27

happened things are just done there’s no support either from inside or outside this is

15:34

where i’m coming from wilbur it also will be look at it here the person who is going after chamisa

15:41

yes it’s not putin but rubert wubert

15:46

right now if you look at it in terms of statistics the person who is after jamison

15:56

has killed more people than those who have been killed

16:01

in Ukraine more than 30 000 have been killed so far and not just that with it this person

16:09

has announced that he is going to kill more people that he is in the business

16:15

business majority not just to decimate them at a

16:21

political level remove them from parliament from from all other other other sectors of government okay

16:28

but he his own his own daily preoccupation is that of killing

16:35

anything and everything that is called opposition and he even announces with his own mouth a little bit not

16:42

politically but in a literal direct legal sense once you are part of the opposition

16:49

number one once you are part of the majority you are now a corpse come on wilbur if we

16:55

compare chamisa with zelinski is chamisa not in a worse situation than zelensky

17:01

because he doesn’t have support in many of the attacks that come against him

17:08

people don’t even know about it it’s just swept under the carpet that’s my question to you

17:15

now i think i think in this particular case we we we we should uh uh accept what is zimbabwe

17:24

not only to mesa the people of zimbabwe themselves they’re in a serious situation

17:29

you know when you’ve got 50 percent of the people living in object poverty

17:34

i’ve got i’ve got relatives i speak to right now the other day i was speaking to one of

17:40

my my cousins and they were telling me that one of our cousins is seriously sick in zimbabwe

17:47

and you can’t even get panadol in this day and age that is a tragic situation to the family

17:55

concerned but if we are going to start comparing zimbabwe with

18:00

uh the situation ukrainian is we we we we cannot pretend what is above the

18:07

situation is is worse than that of Ukraine yes for the individuals who like

18:13

that cousin of mine who is seriously sick and we can’t even get panadol for her and from much my cousin was telling

18:20

me it is terminal it is a tragedy to the family

18:25

you know life lost any human being we suffering

18:31

to the point of you know the suffering that we see in zimbabwe it is a tragic situation

18:37

but we should not try to to to to to say one situation is worse than the other

18:46

just because we are the ones who are experiencing it i hate to see zimbabwe

18:52

being attacked by a country like like russia like what

18:58

is happening in Ukraine you know the situation that is happening in zimbabwe is one that we can

19:04

address if we get around doing it ourselves and most of it is is it

19:11

internally it’s a it’s an internal problem

19:16

what you’re talking about he is a zimbabwean and we are the ones who gave him

19:22

that extra uh dictatorial powers

19:27

we have failed to address the problem of the bad governance in zimbabwe and we

19:33

need to address that problem you know and that is serious whereas if

19:38

you look at Ukraine what what did the people of Ukraine do to putin

19:44

to deserve to be attacked nothing other than that they wanted to be

19:50

you guys just come in here um sorry you know we just moved in we’re just comparing chamisa and zelensky and i dropped here

19:58

my proposition that chamisa is in a worse situation than zelinski i’m hoping we can get someone from zanu-pf to speak

20:04

with us what are your views on this yeah definitely is in a waste situation

20:11

than that Ukraine gentleman the Ukraine gentleman has got all the asano he has

20:16

he’s been fought and he’s fighting you understand if you look at james has been fought and

20:23

fought and default he never fought back so that put the situation uh uh in

20:30

chamissa in in a wasted position than someone who can be able to defend himself militarily

20:37

when attacked so president has been attacked by the middle the military

20:42

he’s been attacked by the police he’s been attacked by the youth militias has been attacked by the

20:50

state operators when i say state operators i mean the ciaos included the

20:55

army included the police included the youth militia included the air force

21:01

included the prisons included all these are all state security operators which

21:06

have been attacking an innocent man who doesn’t even have a catapult so he is in a waste situation than the

21:14

ukrainian guy the ukrainian guy is fighting big you understand

21:19

i think that’s what i can only say this juncture well my my question to you would be did uh

21:28

mdc have the opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have

21:34

stopped the police uh of you being presented by the pf

21:41

yeah i think i think if we dwell in mdc politics we

21:48

are not going anywhere we left mdc politics we left the dramas behind

21:53

so let’s talk from now onwards going forward that if president chairman is given

21:59

opportunity to to to to do some reforms what is he going

22:06

to do because the mdc politics you know that that is a political dead political part

22:12

which was badly infiltrated to the extent that people in the central intelligence uh concurred that it was a

22:19

poorest political party so let’s start from where we started and then move forward

22:25

well maybe poorest it was maybe it was infiltrated that that that that point

22:31

probably is is a valid point but the fact still remains that you and me we

22:36

cannot completely deny our background our history where we came from

22:43

just as much as ibm nagawa tried to say with his uh um

22:50

after the coup that he had a second republic and tried to divorce himself what had happened during the the mugabe

22:57

time he cannot run away from that he was mugabe’s henchman for 34 years 77 years

23:05

you know we cannot pretend that he had nothing to do with with what was happening during his time he was the one

23:12

who who who spearheaded the coup in 2008

23:17

he was the one who was behind the the kokura wounded us he was the one who was

23:22

behind all the corruption and mismanagement that was happening in zimbabwe the last seven years

23:29

and for him to just turn around and say ah this is the second republic let the big ones be back once and we are

23:35

supposed to pretend would he he is somebody who is

23:40

totally innocent give him another chance a clean slate that is absolutely

23:45

maintenance yeah you cannot deny nangagwa was a dictator before during the

23:53

the mugabe era and he has carried that through in fact he sees the the second

23:58

republic there was no transformation that took place the same applies to twitter missa

24:04

just because they changed this the color of the court he’s wearing from red to yellow we are supposed to pretend

24:11

because yes it’s been totally transformed no that is totally that argument doesn’t wash with me

24:18

yeah i think the problem is the mistake you are making here is the make is the mistake of comparing

24:27

two different scenarios here managua has been in the ruling part for

24:33

over 43 years and they had the powers to initiate all the reforms that they

24:39

wanted but they were in control of everything beginning from the government

24:44

so if you are talking to an opposition political member who was never part of a ruling party

24:51

who had never held substantial powers to to initiate those reforms

24:57

then this becomes two different scenarios two different scenes at all so

25:03

they are incomparable you can’t compare the two this is why i’m saying president chamisa

25:10

has been at the helm of the mdc for almost two or three years only

25:15

and nanga has been there for 43 years so we have we we can’t compare the two they

25:22

are incomparable let’s find a different scenario to compare to not like why charmisson can

25:30

make reforms what he has got no powers to make those reforms because he hasn’t

25:35

been in a governing position so we are trying to match two scenarios

25:40

which are totally different you know the truth the stories are not totally different

25:47

the government of national unity was a government you know

25:53

it was a government mdc had the majority in in parliament

25:59

they’re the majority in cabinet what reforms they implement we cannot

26:05

keep on hiding behind the finger you were in government during the gnu it

26:12

was a government of national unity whose primary papers was to implement the

26:17

democratic reforms sandra was the guarantor of that

26:23

government of national unity and they tried to get the up the the the mtc uh

26:30

guys to implement the reforms we have got to give credit where credit is due such a deep try

26:38

and if you speak to any of your uh mdc leaders ask them

26:44

did you have the opportunity to implement reforms during the gnu if they are being honest with you they

26:50

will tell you yes we did but we we took our eyes off the ball that is the reality we’ve got to address

26:57

we cannot keep on pretending but it didn’t happen i think i think you’re still continuing

27:04

making errors making mistakes of comparing two incomparable scenarios

27:10

if we are talking of political reforms and you are talking of mdc having

27:18

majority in parliament i don’t think you are you you you exactly know what the

27:24

majority in parliament is for you to pass a view in parliament you have to have two third majority if you

27:31

look at 20 2009 2013 government of national unit

27:36

mdc had no two third majority so that is incomparable

27:42

they cannot influence any police especially in regard to implementation

27:48

of political changes with a less than two-third majority and as we know

27:54

zanu-pf always whip its members of parliament they don’t they don’t think

28:00

they are willing to think what the leader does no the government of national unity had

28:06

nothing to do with you need two things to pass anything any reforms could be proposed by any

28:14

member of parliament any member of parliament could have prevented proposed reforms yes how many

28:20

reforms did they propose sorry sorry sorry

28:26

i need to answer him i need to let’s please think about it please right do you understand that in parliament when

28:33

something is proposed it goes to voting this is where the two third majority

28:38

comes from not during the gnu that was a government of national unity

28:45

it did not have a ruling party and an opposition party that was not nothing to do with today’s

28:52

majority you are still still making same errors to say there was no ruling part you’re

28:58

still making same errors you understand do you know how many how how the

29:04

ministries were shared if you are saying there was no ruling party do you know how the ministries were shared how was

29:10

the ruling answer this question how many ministries did mdc have and how many ministries did

29:18

xanopf have i think i think mtc the two mtc

29:25

functions that more ministers than how many how many ministries do they control

29:30

remember but what does this matter in terms of reforms

29:37

who proposes so if you can’t remember that you cannot also remember with that there was a

29:44

ruling party it was if you remembered how many ministries they controlled then

29:49

you can easily remember that there was npf was a ruling party during that time considering how many how how the

29:56

ministries were shared so how many point your point my friend it was a government

30:02

of national unity there was no ruling party no opposition government of

30:10

who doesn’t understand what the government of national unit was he wanted to give to to preach to me

30:16

that it was a the a normal government where you’ve got a ruling party

30:25

to pass anything during the gnu the gnu was made to

30:31

accomplish certain tasks it wasn’t the normal government so please don’t don’t try to to to

30:37

lecture me about something that clearly was there that was the one point of the

30:43

global political agreement yes

30:48

we are not different we are not differing in that it was a national gov national government of uh whatever you

30:55

call it but you we are disagreeing when you say that there was no ruling part

31:02

that’s where we disagree zanu pf is the two third place majority

31:07

in parliament he didn’t zanno pf did not have two things

31:12

majority my friend yes i i’m all right can i ask you questions i i asked you one simple

31:19

question how many ministries were controlled by mdc you said you don’t know

31:26

how many mysteries why

31:32

the question that i’m asking you here is a clear question that indicates which was a ruling part which controlled the

31:40

majority of the ruling party that is what you are missing completely

31:45

there was no ruling party there was no opposition that is why they called this okay

31:50

there was no opportunity if there was no opposition how many ministries did mdc controlled

31:58

and how many ministries did zanu-pf control well where they shared 50-50

32:05

yeah about 50-50 i think yeah so so you see now you you lack knowledge

32:11

on that so you can’t debate on that definitely you tell us how many ministers did zanu-pfeiffer

32:18

how many ministries were there no i just asked you how many ministers

32:24

did they have just tell us the answer then

32:37

yes that’s the reason why i am telling you we cannot debate on that because it’s

32:44

incomparable we need to first start where chiamisa is now moving forward

32:50

because that was changed right era which has got nothing to do with chamissa and

32:56

let’s talk about chamissa’s reforms from now going forward was if we want go to

33:01

go back to yusuke you you don’t know what with the setup during government of national you need

33:08

and you can let me tell you let me just bring you up

33:14

to scratch my friend the government of national unity

33:19

it doesn’t matter which party you belong to you were in cabinet

33:25

if it was the ruling parties i know pf it will have its own all the ministers will come from zanu-pf period

33:33

why would they want to bring in somebody else i asked you that

33:38

that doesn’t really matter it’s totally different you’re very stupid you want me

33:43

you need it members of parliament to propose reforms so don’t don’t come back

33:48

and talk about where the majority in cabinets

33:55

if i would if i could if i could if i could interrupt fox and maybe and i’m hoping that we could we could

34:02

settle this particular argument and we move to now because the people of zimbabwe would

34:07

also like to hear how what what it is that they can bring food on their table

34:13

government of national unity if we are ever going to talk about

34:18

mdc’s participation or james’s participation in the gnu wilbert

34:24

and and and you die here could we expand my my requests could we expand so that

34:30

we are really fair to go back to 1987. so if we’re going to point fingers

34:36

at chamisa or whoever here let us let us look at zimbabwe

34:42

holistically let’s go back to 1987 because there was another gnu which was done in 1987

34:48

okay with joshua cuomo and then we see performance here we judge

34:54

nelson chamisa by performance but i want to just maybe throw a question here to

35:00

both of you gents judging chamisa being chamisa okay and

35:06

his grouping let’s not give it a name i know we would want to call it mdc want to call it ccc let’s just call it the

35:12

chamisa group okay chamisa and his group

35:18

in this period from 1987

35:23

up to 2022 when we’re talking about putting pressure on the system for reforms

35:32

how would you rate and and i’m hoping that we can have one word answers from both of you so that we can maybe move on

35:38

to our present day um stories that we have here how would you rate nelson

35:43

chamisa um no let’s let’s first rate uh the the the leaders and como under

35:50

the the first gnu okay how would you rate them when you were to judge the first

35:57

opposition of this country since 1980 how much work

36:03

what was their performance how would they rate their performance coming to the topic of putting pressure

36:09

on zanu-pf4 reforms the first opposition of this country where would you put them one being poor

36:17

10 to being good i’m talking about just pressure here not so much um achievement

36:22

as in real change eventually took place we were talking here pressure

36:28

to put um for the system to be cornered for reforms where would you put

36:35

the first opposition under joshua one is to we’ll start with um

36:41

let me start with judah one is to ten the first opposition yeah i’ll put it in

36:47

two you put it at two okay and then nelson chamisa where would you put it

36:53

no in terms of what in terms of the pressure yeah just measuring pressure for reform

37:02

i’ll put him on one you put chemist on one

37:07

okay well uh they

37:13

when when joshua just your rating that’s your rating let me just clarify that point

37:20

when the unit accords

37:27

joshua was no longer talking about reforming xanopf he was now part of san

37:32

appears he wasn’t reforming zanu-pf

37:37

so how can you say equity what how much pressure was he putting to reforms that he wasn’t reforming that opinion he was

37:44

an opf okay but how would you i would how would you rate him from 1980

37:49

because there was a time when he was exclusively an opposition yeah but as opposition

37:56

as contrast to how would you yeah how would you rate him orbit

38:02

before during and after or before purely as an opposition he was effective

38:08

as an opposition he was effective okay yes so so you’d put him at 10.

38:14

well yeah yeah i could put it if you want 10 out of 10 yeah okay thank you then show me somewhere would you put him

38:20

signs grouping where would you put him as reforming in terms of reform

38:29

it’s not even one

38:38

okay thank you so now let’s let’s let’s jump to the to the by-elections all right it’s interesting to get all these

38:43

different responses from both of you let’s jump to the by-elections here the by-elections i think you would agree

38:49

both of you that they are a reflection of pressure to the system to reform where would you rate the performance of

38:57

nelson chamisa in this last this by-election this by-election period here

39:03

you’d one is to ten ten ten okay whoop it

39:10

up are you still there

39:17

just this by-election period here on its own yeah but what reforms did they implement

39:23

that is what we’re talking about pressure pressure i mean could we could we really judge

39:28

chamissa for actual actual um performance in terms of reform um because he doesn’t have the power to

39:36

reform but i’m talking about just someone who is working with putting pressure on the system to reform

39:41

in this last by-election period here we’ll bet where would we put chamisa

39:47

i don’t know at best one you put him at one yeah a best

39:54

right okay it’s interesting you know this is an

40:00

ongoing discussion let’s keep it running of yours witnesses quickly uh robert i

40:05

don’t know folks did you see the letter um by monzora sorry the letter that is saying monza has been fired

40:13

i’m sorry suspended myself yeah

40:18

okay you haven’t seen it okay you said you you you saw that the letter yeah i saw it that’s the first thing

40:24

that caught my eye right you know the first question that i have from people is this authentic you know

40:32

assassins

40:46

with that later because that later is stipulating uh

40:52

it doesn’t have like sections to say you can prevent we signed we signed um

40:58

an agreement uh for you then we contravened this section of the agreement it’s not citing anything you

41:04

mean yeah yeah it doesn’t show anything the titan would say he had been suspended because

41:10

he violated the detection of the agreement right

41:16

i don’t i think it’s just it’s just a fake letter to put him under pressure because he is he

41:23

the problem with the moon is that he does not know

41:28

his duties whether he’s a person whether he’s a spokesperson of the party whether it’s

41:34

the treasure he doesn’t know where he where his powers start and end

41:39

you understand so other other other members of the alliance who are

41:46

there they’ve all become subordinate to him and useless so it’s a one-man band

41:53

operate and uh at that letter i don’t see it being a genuine letter anyway you know because

42:01

what do you think about that later oh you haven’t seen he said you haven’t seen it by the way okay no i mean i’ve i’ve heard you just mentioned but you

42:08

got honesty in this particular case if if if monzora was was being honest

42:14

this is what a one would expect you know he went into this by-election

42:21

confident that was going to make an impact and let’s face it mtc

42:27

uh t as he calls the party and the ftc alliance as he calls the coalition

42:35

his performance was absolutely dismal you know and then this particular case as a leader you’ve got

42:43

to accept a responsibility for it and then stepping down is the most logical thing you should do

42:50

and i had to be good on this in terms of zimbabweans i think once or is has proven himself to be uh

42:58

totally incompetent and many zimbabweans have lost confidence in him and in this particular case resigning is

43:06

really the most logical thing to do for him i don’t know whoever will take over from

43:11

him where they could take the parties because i think now mdc

43:17

t is you know has lost a completely lost direction

43:27

um right and then um folks uh our last two items here before we

43:32

shut because i promise we’re only 20 minutes we’ve stretched a bit here chris muchangua

43:38

and and chiyangwa analysis on on by-elections

43:44

did you folks listen to to the two uh christopher chandler and chiang wa what they’re saying

43:50

is that the bar elections are a display of how zanu-pf

43:56

has performed extremely well they’ve eaten into the opposition stronghold

44:02

we are now in the in the even in the urban areas this is what christopher chang said and and

44:08

shianga also echoed the same philip chiang and and and and then also

44:15

they said that the opposition split so they are reaping from the split

44:22

by the opposite i was hoping that we’re going to get we’re going to get ramuchang

44:27

available but opinion publisher it was published on zima what what do you say to these folks

44:40

my personal opinion is that the people of zimbabwe the elections were free fair incredible

44:47

i honestly don’t think this an opf would win more than

44:54

five percent of of the vote that’s right and popular the party is

44:59

becoming symbolic only those who are benefiting from the system or the their

45:06

relatives would fought for some peers many people would vote

45:12

for the opposition regardless of what opposition it is because people are desperate for change

45:19

and so this this uh statements by chiang wai and and uh and christian

45:26

sangha they are really trying to give the impression that i know pf is

45:32

still relevant in the country if the elections are free fair and credible zano pf would lose them they would have

45:38

lost them a long time ago there is only reason why is no pfp still

45:44

in power today is because zanu-pf has got cut blanche

45:49

powers to wreak elections that point has got to be made that point must be emphasized

45:55

and that’s right that is the point that we should be seriously looking into going into 2023.

46:03

right we’ll see you down yes

46:11

and right now we have

46:39

we talk of someone who doesn’t want people to understand him every time when

46:45

he speaks was what he knows he speaks a rubbish so he tries to hide behind these

46:52

big words to try and say look he’s an educated man but the purpose of communication is to

46:59

make people understand tessa tree with zimbabwe used to think you’d get a dictionary analysis and talk

47:05

these vocabularies so i’ve seen muchangua being useless in

47:12

zanu-pf this is why muchang was always sidelined by zanu pier he has never won

47:17

an election because he does not communicate with the people in a manner

47:22

that people understand what he wants to say at the end

47:29

of seoul first of all when i talk about by elections in zimbabwe

47:35

uh muchawa is one of the culprits when we talk of

47:41

buy elections in zimbabwe together general elections

47:47

positions of parliament

48:04

and they claim that they’ve won that constituent that has happened for

48:09

quite a lot from a different uh by-elections it’s attacking so zanu-pf

48:15

made a miscalculation to say look we are going into this by election and they

48:20

tried that idea of bringing people like what they used to do all along buying

48:26

them food

48:31

you know um so they have done it for quite some time

48:37

this is a shock to them about elections but this time we have lost all of them

48:46

i can say i can simply say all of them because sanupi of guanajuato are 20

48:51

20 by elections in a a political party you know one month old if you one month

48:57

old under one a an old political party like zanukiv

49:11

they haven’t started anything and the shock is there for them 2023 they will

49:17

be dismantled

50:20

foreign

50:39

um yeah right um i want to quickly upload here uh folks as we end uh

50:44

crucially here there’s an important i think mr uda if you would agree with me

50:49

uh this is a crucial suggestion a program here that has been suggested

51:00

um

51:05

so we have uh some of our members pano

51:11

pazim i um one here let me just put it up i apologize paneer

51:18

in the pan up so that we see it uh let me just bring it up here okay here we go

51:24

i think it is this one here and and i don’t know what um both of you think about this

51:30

okay so hanzi panda papa honestly um there will be any i don’t think

51:35

there’ll be any funds or support from central government to support projects in those constituencies where ccc lost

51:42

therefore people need to come together regroup and financially support these councillors and mps to develop their

51:49

communities 2023 my two cents i personally am prepared to

51:56

be allocated a constituency that i can start supporting with developments

52:01

wow mr yudha that’s one of our ladies varun

52:07

uk up about united states logistics right now please we need to start like right now

52:13

because centimeters ahead residents are now being refused access to that water commission five days ago by that idiot

52:20

pardon my language i am angry about the tower in india one one constituency attained the eoe i

52:26

want to i want to give a quick quest so we’ve got quirkway here mr Yuda this is practical action mazda bob when

52:33

diaspora now are coming up and they’re saying let’s get together and let’s adopt constituents and start

52:38

supporting doing fundraise to cheetah cheetah

52:44

practically and and so one person has already taken a constituent and i’m thinking of giving

52:49

her quick way i want to give her the quaker constituents yes settlement chiquinya because he came he asked for

52:56

help and i think the next person who’s going to volunteer i’ll give him i’ll give that person saint mary’s

53:02

and i think saint mary’s is for jobseeker am i right mr ed yeah

53:09

you’re right what do you what do you think about this initiative folks um wilbur this is practical zimbabweans are

53:16

now coming come together saying look i’m going to take a constituency um yeah

53:21

constituency and i’m going to be funding it like indeed in their gandhi one this is one person here who said she’s

53:28

gonna take a constituency so we’re starting here what do you think about this little bit

53:33

well i mean if if if we are all in a position to do that why not go ahead and do it but what we

53:41

are also should be looking at here simba is that are we not undermining the whole

53:46

principle of free fair incredible elections are we not also encouraging

53:52

how would this how would this be undermining orbit

54:00

can punish you because the the xanopf lost in a particular

54:06

constituency that is part and parcel of the watering

54:12

because they’ve got to think about it also in terms of even those areas where there are no pfs won if they are going

54:19

to start pouring uh all the financial assistance in those areas

54:24

then it emphasizes the point with the elections in zimbabwe if this npf loses

54:30

the people in that particular constituency will be punished

54:36

that is undermining the whole principle of free fair and credible elections

54:41

people should be able to devote with the confidence that they will

54:47

their will is their democratic right

54:53

is this undermining in your view do you think it undermines the choice

54:58

supporting people yeah in this fashion i don’t know but did you see the video

55:04

of a girl a young girl who is speaking ku saint mary’s and she’s saying that

55:11

um now that now that you know the the elections are over they

55:16

are no longer allowed to drink water unless they’ve got a zanu-pf card from a boho

55:23

so if if if i can adopt a constituent of my own okay i’m gonna take i’m gonna take

55:29

one from uzumba okay inini right and and by the way it doesn’t have to be all my

55:35

personal money i can run around europe you see my institutions my organization but i need the cheat so

55:42

that nearly one i’m supporting this constituency is this undermining

55:47

democracy judah and you know

55:52

no i don’t think it’s undermining democracy it’s another form of

55:58

promoting democracy because the development that you are going to initiate is not going to

56:04

benefit the opposition alone it will benefit even the ruling part supporters

56:11

so there is no way we can say it undermines democracy

56:16

we as zimbabweans and if chance arises to assist our country we need to do that

56:24

and it doesn’t undermine any democracy at all i think i’m being clear here if there

56:30

are people willing to assist these migrants not in the name of zanu pf but in the

56:36

name of of assisting the country so that the country people can see

56:42

that we have got people who can assist us that does not undermine democracy

56:49

but but then there’s a there’s a contribution from lord zamakoni so we’re saying adopting a constituency doing

56:54

that will promote looting and suppress accountability um of the government from

56:59

their national responsibility and duties to the general public

57:07

if the case here you were talking about where uh because saint mary’s was uh won

57:13

by the opposition and then zano pf is saying you are not going to drink from from a poor hole

57:19

because you voted for for the opposition that is totally illegal that should be

57:25

condemned you know and that should be denounced straight away we shouldn’t be saying we

57:31

we will drink another ball somewhere where those

57:36

people can can fresh water from that is what is happening in fact that is at

57:42

the very heart of the of our failed political system because in the rural

57:48

areas that is exactly what zanopf has been doing all these years you get food you get agricultural input

57:56

by producing as an op card we’ve all known this happening all along

58:01

yesterday that was also what was being reenacted again and again

58:08

during the the the by-election that is what is wrong with our political system

58:14

we are we should address that problem that is what should be addressed people should be able to go into an election

58:21

vote with the confidence that their will that democratic will is their right

58:28

they will never be in any way punished for exercising it

58:36

when you are once you are elected you represent everybody it does not you don’t want to represent those people who

58:42

voted for you you represent everybody if you are the government of the day you represent everybody in the country

58:49

including those who didn’t vote for you that is the essence of democratic

58:54

elections and that is what we should be enforcing in this particular case

59:04

folks we’re going to need to be to be ending shortly here we’ve got a crowd of over 800 people watching right now it’s

59:11

late in the night mr youth it’s nearly 11 o’clock i think you can see people are really burning um about their

59:18

country and and and i’m asking here are you there are you listening would you like to adopt a constituent

59:26

as an individual god one we’ve got a lady here who has taken a constituency

59:33

and what does this mean this means i’m going to be practically it doesn’t have to be my money okay yes in indonesia

59:40

just a hundred pounds but i will run around my organizations mumma institutions are

59:46

here and look for people who can help and i’m helping people not because they are they

59:52

are ccc or they are zanu-pf or there’s an donga okay or

59:58

or whichever party i’m helping our people because they’re zimbabweans and they’ve been subjected to slavery of a

1:00:05

brutal regime where they are not even allowed to drink water unless they produce a stupid

1:00:11

xenopia card

1:00:26

would you like to give us your closing remarks um briefly 30 seconds we’ll bet you give

1:00:31

us 30 seconds as well what do you think here about this particular

1:00:37

initiative that has been started panapa on and also and we’re talking this

1:00:43

initiative of adopting constituents uh where we have seen here one lady taking one constituent okay we’ve given

1:00:50

a quick where we’ve given a settlement to queen as constituents okay and we’ve got another person here

1:00:55

who’s taking another constituents what do you think about this in the future of zimbabwe and the matrix of our politics

1:01:02

lastly here where do you see nelson chamisa standing you’re closing remarks

1:01:07

folks 30 seconds 30 seconds with john and justin will be back here tomorrow

1:01:14

um i think it’s a good idea so that people can adopt constituents and

1:01:20

assists where possible but they have to try to be very careful not to play in some pf

1:01:26

hands because we are not the only people assisting the nani government organizations are assisting but look

1:01:33

naga was throwing them out he’s saying because they are assisting which as

1:01:38

their assistants would prop up the opposition and for president nelson chamisa

1:01:46

there are no two ways about it 2023 you are in the in the status you are in

1:01:53

the office you are the president of zimbabwe by 2023. so we look forward for

1:01:58

you not to burn these unup moralities not to burn any jews not to burn people

1:02:04

want people to eat because of political uh reasons so those are my closing remarks i’m

1:02:10

expecting good president from president knows which he has shown for the past two years

1:02:16

those are my closing remarks thank you very much sir we’ve got another person here gloria casey has

1:02:22

adopted saint mary’s amazing so i’ve got three constituents that have been abducted tonight she’s going to put up

1:02:28

all cause and mellies because saint mary’s right and i will allow all ccc uh people to

1:02:33

fetch water every person must speciate gloria case

1:02:42

um we must show love to all zimbabweans what do you think will be your 30 seconds please so three three

1:02:49

constituents have been taken tonight already i think i think adapting these positions

1:02:55

and doing any help you can to to the to the country is useful but what i would

1:03:00

like to remind everybody is that one of the problems we have here is that people in zimbabwe are now so

1:03:08

helpless that they depend on on handouts on aids that is the tragedy of zimbabwe

1:03:14

zimbabwe is an incredibly rich and resourceful country the people are hard working people they will

1:03:21

earn their own life and dignity if we give them a chance

1:03:26

to do something with their own lives

1:03:32

that fail failure to do so is because of the zanu-pf regime the dictatorship of the

1:03:40

last 42 years that is the dictatorship we should be trying to stop because as long as these

1:03:47

bad governance we will be looking at more than 50 percent of the people depending on aids

1:03:55

from uh the generosity of fellow zimbabweans in

1:04:00

the international community no one wants to to to to to live on age

1:04:07

i people take great pride in giving somebody not always receiving

1:04:12

you know and i think that is something that we should emphasize here and we can get out of that wall by becoming a

1:04:20

democratic country that is the most important thing that people should focus on

1:04:26

change the country free the country and the corruption people will be

1:04:31

self-reliant people will be prosperous

1:04:38

thank you sir i’ll stop there wow well here we are bears witnesses here um yeah

1:04:45

we’ve got a very a confident crowd of a total 700 people still watching but this is the end of our discussion of those

1:04:51

witnesses if you’re watching this video later on and you want to adopt a constituent just let us know which one

1:04:57

or if you want us to find you one who get you one particularly the royal areas one one that you yourself will be the

1:05:03

chief fundraiser you will put together money you will hear me you will fix whatever it is so that our people are

1:05:10

respected or people are being treated like like sex toys like excuse me like any

1:05:16

like like like pieces of of nothing and and zanu-pf and

1:05:22

pop corrupt politicians are forcing them but it’s not everything we know of very very respectable

1:05:30

as i know politicians but we’ve got some corrupt people who are just controlling resources

1:05:36

so um this is a big initiative if you want to participate just let us know tomorrow we are back here mongoan 7pm

1:06:13

folks it’s been a great meeting it’s been great speaking tonight

1:06:19

yeah do press the share button and let’s keep the conversations going let’s uh let’s press this let’s share let’s chop

1:06:26

these discussions send them into the raw area so that people can know and our viewers witnesses this is our commitment

1:06:32

so that we help to strengthen our democracy and just as we shut right now

1:06:38

listen to this is a snippet of what we do my folks our gents here mr yudha

1:06:45

and mr mukhori thank you very much tonight for coming up so that we discuss

1:06:50

these things these vital things about our country sir thank you very much

1:06:56

thank you folks of the new year 2021

1:07:01

igorema sports is the year of my sport stuff that’s just too good to be true

1:07:06

happening before your eyes on their own join chief diwani today as he finishes

1:07:13

my sport zimbabweans have this year witnessed the

1:07:18

greatest fall of any head of state since cecil john rhodes and the shutting down of tyranny that

1:07:25

has held the nation back for decades the victory now requires only a small

1:07:31

push to finalize it so that we as a people can have a proper democracy

1:07:38

in sports we saw msm nanaga’s being rejected by the world body fifa

1:07:44

a terrible state of affairs in religion the cults that have for decades corrupted politicians and stretches

1:07:52

across africa under the banner of the likes of walter magaya and tb joshua

1:07:57

lost major high court cases following successful investigation journalism

1:08:05

would lasted for five years plus this means that the courts will now hear the pile of cases of rape complainants

1:08:13

who have been hushed up who stretched from lagos right down to harare

1:08:19

in the region as a whole for the first time we witnessed eminence in nanagwa fall

1:08:25

down like the great lucifer himself and his stranglehold over what used to be northern rhodesia is now zambia was

1:08:32

removed no more no more will maneuver control the nation of zambia again even though

1:08:40

the human rights director dera mavinga who announced the fall of nanagwa

1:08:47

died a suspicious death that alone has not stopped zimbabwean’s

1:08:53

quest to continue the push forward to get that democracy for the first time

1:08:59

in history we witnessed a head of state who has not allowed free movement like

1:09:05

other presidents at any time begging to enter a scottish risky party

1:09:13

but was banned by the developing citizens in the united kingdom getting to the point of literally

1:09:19

telephoning tv whistleblower separate at the trades hall building asking to

1:09:26

enter that whiskey drink but was refused resulting in the supporters vandalizing

1:09:33

judea’s car in retaliation if in doubt there is a video uh with

1:09:38

regard to this uh and what happened to judy’s car following this message

1:09:45

as a result of the thuggery in the climate change the british police have

1:09:50

opened a case now to investigate eminem and his supporters over crimes committed

1:09:56

currently and also crimes committed since 1983 to the current date for the

1:10:02

first time in history police forces across europe have opened cases to investigate emerson managua

1:10:09

and the early rain rituals during the period of 1983 to 2020 this is a big

1:10:16

development for the zimbabwean legal history uh system that we have since the days of rotation the zimbabwean problem

1:10:24

is not a problem about politics or islamopf but it is about ritual practices by emerson nanagwa and his

1:10:32

majority the fall of managua in this way is the greatest achievement for zimbabweans

1:10:38

since independence in 1980 we have for the first time in 41 years

1:10:45

the united nations rejecting emerson managua from flying

1:10:50

for their general assembly this has never happened before since the

1:10:56

days of rhodesia a head of state not allowed to attend that august building

1:11:02

inside his own political party we have witnessed the primary elections

1:11:07

with atrocious atrocious figures amid the worst voting rigging you can

1:11:12

imagine and for the first time in 41 years there are traditional leaders

1:11:17

traditional leaders speaking out against nago’s government over 10 such traditional leaders

1:11:24

including his own uncle coming out to speak out against nanowrimo

1:11:30

these are changing times so how many more institutions have rejected nanagwa

1:11:36

in 2021. we have un fifa zimbabwean chiefs even his own family and this is

1:11:42

not to mention the financial services the likes of imf and world bank all

1:11:47

who reject him totally and completely more and more zimbabweans now enlighten

1:11:52

the fire the flame for freedom for themselves a democratic country

1:11:58

under the rule of law requires a totally independent strong media

1:12:06

in order to exist as a result of your support for this news network’s investigative reports

1:12:15

more and more is now possible imagine if you will the legal strides

1:12:21

that could have been done at glasgow cop 26 with just 100

1:12:27

contribution please consider seriously supporting so that the nation continues to feed

1:12:34

from an independent strong vibrant journalism that we all need

1:12:42

right quickly we’ve got to ask

1:14:27

some people here who have announced [Music] miriam

1:14:32

miriam willis okay miriam willis

1:14:45

now you’ve just said here uh volunteered that you’re going to easter ending and everything who have already

1:14:51

volunteered to take up constituents this is massive this is big share it around

1:14:56

let people know what

1:15:02

they

1:15:07

they can come worthless since 1980 our kids in zimbabwe are

1:15:12

turning into prostitution for instance into drugs and the like because they’ve been made to feel and to think that

1:15:18

they’re worthless people are being forced to buy zanu-pf cards just to drink a cup of water from a poho that’s

1:15:25

how humiliating our people have been made by

1:15:31

corrupt people so you can play your part you’re watching right now wherever you

1:15:36

are in the disaster right you know which country it is you

1:15:41

can set up a ball you can adopt a constituent join this program we call it adopt a constituency program you as an

1:15:49

individual you can have you can pick up your own constituents four people on this program tonight have already taken

1:15:55

up constituency a constituency each come on what are you waiting for let’s do it

1:16:01

our uh nation around the world for our nation zimbabwe

1:16:13

no one else will fix our country apart from us so we are fully fully supporting

1:16:19

this we’re working

1:16:28

this is our this this program

1:16:46

right come back tonight tomorrow

1:16:53

