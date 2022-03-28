MDC-Alliance Rejects Mwonzora

By- A member of the MDC Alliance has said it would be disastrous for the alliance to field Senator Douglas Mwonzora as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Marakia Bomani, the Secretary-General (SG) of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and also the Coordinator of the MDC Alliance Secretariat told this reporter that Mwonzora’s leadership has made several blunders in a bid to settle scores with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Bomani accuses the Mwonzora-led leadership of making decisions for the alliance without consulting other parties that are members to the alliance.

The MDC Alliance, which consisted of 7 opposition parties, was formed in 2017 in a bid to dislodge the ruling ZANU PF from power. It has subsisted since then, although some parties left the alliance after the 2018 elections.

Bomani spoke to Pindula News in the aftermath of sending a letter to Mwonzora suspending him as the leader of the Alliance “pending investigations” over alleged violations of the alliance agreement.

The suspension came immediately after the MDC Alliance had failed to clinch a single seat in the just-ended by-elections. Bomani told this reporter:

Going into 2023 with president Mwonzora as our leader would be disastrous. The decisions which he made unilaterally, without consulting us, the other members of the alliance, are the reason why we performed badly in the by-election. We were supposed to be campaigning together as an alliance but he was was not available for us. We had enough resources, about $8.8 million yet we performed dismally. The electorate is not happy, some think we’re a project but we’re not. We have recommended that he be suspended, but it will be up to the alliance’s principals to keep him or endorse the suspension.

Bomani also said the MDC-T, a member of the alliance, has been recalling members of other parties in violation of the alliance agreement which notes that the recalling of members is the preserve of the party that fielded that individual.

He cited the recalling of Pasirayi Taurayi, a member of ZimPF, as a case in point.

Bomani said they approached MDC-T over the matter but their concerns were ignored, a “

