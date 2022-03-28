WATCH VIDEO: Chamisa Says They Want UN To Observe 2023 General Elections

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says they want the United Nations to observe the 2023 harmonised elections.

Chamisa ripped into the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for being a biased referee saying between now and 2023, they will push for electoral reforms to ensure that there will not be a repeat of past problems that resulted in disputed results.

Watch full press conference video below…

https://fb.watch/c1hQkNDhGH/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...