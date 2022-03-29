Duo Tortured At Happy Value Mine

By A Correspondent- A man from Happy Value mine out of Bulawayo and his colleague were tortured for two hours by a local security company guard who forced them to bite the gun.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the guard belonged to Seasec security company.

He said the two were abused for allegedly being ‘sell outs’.

“Investigations are in progress,” said Ncube.

He identified the victims as Fortunate Kanunu (49) from Happy value mine and Trust Tundu(25).

