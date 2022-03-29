Sounds Connects Fund Up For Grabs

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institute, is inviting organisations operating in cultural industries in Southern African countries to apply for grants from the Sound Connects Fund (SCF).

The second call for grant applications is now open and will close on the 15th of April 2022.

SCF is an initiative aimed at promoting development and increasing the capacity of the cultural and creative sectors in Southern Africa by offering financial support in the form of different sized grants to creative and cultural industry organisations.

The fund is available to artists based in Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Those operating in the performing arts, animation, film, gaming, photography, videography and visual arts sectors are eligible to apply for the funds.

Similar to the first call in 2021, applicants will be expected to speak to the theme of Sound Connects Us.

Interested organisations are urged to visit the Sound Connects Fund website for more information about the fund and the application process.

