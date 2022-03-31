Dawn Is Upon Us – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The leader of Citizens’ Coalition For Change, President Nelson Chamisa has said dawn is upon the nation.

President Chamisa, a devout Christian, believes God will deliver the nation from 42 years of bondage under Zanu PF misrule.

President Chamisa also wrote on Twitter:

“THANK YOU CITIZENS for a RESOUNDING & LANDSLIDE victory against all odds.

You did it! You voted, You volunteered,You funded & supported Your movement & change.Everything we have achieved is because of

@Godisinit

and You the Citizens are the centre of it.

THIS TIME victory speaks

DAWN IS HERE! Proudly Zimbabwean. Proudly a Citizen. A genuine patriot. I love our beautiful ZIMBABWE and it’s great people!Love you!”

