Australian-based Zimbabwean socialite and healthcare worker Susan Mutami said that she has reached a truce with her ex-lover Temba Mliswa and the two have decided to co-parent their minor son.
Mutami and Mliswa have been involved in ugly verbal spats on social media over the upkeep of the child.
In a post on Twitter this Thursday, Mutami said she and Mliswa have decided to bury the hatchet. She wrote:
In the spirit of forgiveness, myself and Temba Mliswa have decided to forgive each other and co-parent in peace and let the young man experience love from both parents.
I have Bamnini [Setfree Mafukidze] to thank for counselling us. My son can’t wait to have a relationship with his dad.
Temba Mliswa is a good dad to his children and Tino is looking forward to getting his father’s love, lots of cuddles and FaceTime calls with his 19 siblings.