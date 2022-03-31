President Chamisa Relives Special Moments With Dr Tsvangirai

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the moments he shared with the late iconic founder of the Movement for Democratic Change and former Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as special and joyous.

President Chamisa described the Right Honourable Tsvangirai as a great mentor.

“This picture was taken in 2000 at the International Union of Socialist Youth Festival in Stockholm, Sweden.

I miss the fun,love & joyous moments. I deeply miss my old man ‘Mdara Milo’.

The Citizens won’t disappoint! We will complete the journey and deliver real change! THIS TIME,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

