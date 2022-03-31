Recalled Chamisa Gweru Mayor Re-elected

By- Former Gweru mayor, Josiah Makombe, has been re-elected councillor a few months after he was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

Makombe was recalled in December last year for supporting Nelson Chamisa who was the leader of the then MDC Alliance.

The recall meant that Makombe lost his position as both councillor and mayor and the city council vehicle that he was using.

In the by-election for Gweru’s Ward 2 held on Saturday, Makombe, who contested on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket, garnered 940 votes against ZANU PF’s Tinarwo Elager who got 492 votes.

Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance candidate Patson Chingwaru received a meagre 20 votes.

Makombe was arrested early this year after he allegedly refused to surrender a luxurious US$170 000 council Prado that he was using as mayor before his recall.

Gweru District Development Coordinator (DDC) Ndeya Nyede said Makombe acted outside council regulations by clinging to the municipality vehicle.

